“Lots of love to baby Fatima from India”: Smriti Mandhana shares an emotional message for Bismah Maroof’s daughter Fatima

Smriti Mandhana has shared a message to Bismah Maroof’s daughter Fatima after the Women’s World Cup game against Pakistan.

The video of Indian women’s team players playing with Bismah Maroof’s daughter has been gaining love from all around the world. Bismah Maroof is the captain of the Pakistan Women’s cricket team, and she has made her comeback after just six months of post-pregnancy.

Maroof is considered one of Pakistan’s most decorated batters. She has scored 2617 ODI runs, whereas she also has 2225 T20I runs under the belt. Maroof has been appreciated a lot for making a comeback so early from her pregnancy.

Smriti Mandhana calls Bismah Maroof an inspiration

Indian batter Smriti Mandhana shared an Instagram story whereas she shared a wonderful message for Bismah Maroof and her daughter. She called Bismah Maroof an inspiration for all the sportswomen around the world.

“Coming back post-pregnancy in 6 months and playing international cricket is so inspiring. @bismahmaroof setting an example for sportswoman across the globe,” Smriti Mandhana wrote.

She also said that lefties are special and asked Baby Fatima to be a lefty in a funny way. Smriti Mandhana is a left-handed batter.

“Lots of love to baby Fatima from India and I hope she picks the bat just like you bcoz lefties are special,” Smriti added.



Indian Women’s cricket team started their World Cup campaign on an excellent note. They defeated Pakistan by 107 runs in their first game. This is India’s 11th consecutive win over Pakistan in the WODIs.

Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar combined for a record 122-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Vastrakar scored 67 runs in 59 balls, whereas Rana scored 53 runs in 48 balls. Courtesy of their partnership, Team India finished at 244-7 after 50 overs.

For Pakistan, Nida Dar and Nashra Sandhu scalped a couple of wickets each, whereas Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, and Anam Amin got a wicket each. For India, Rajeshwari Gaikwad took four wickets, whereas Jhulan Goswami and Sneh Rana got a couple each.