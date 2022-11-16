“Loved playing alongside you brother”: David Warner wishes Kane Williamson well after getting released by Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2023

All ten franchises of IPL announced their retentions ahead of the IPL 2023 auction next month. Sunrisers Hyderabad released their captain Kane Williamson, who struggled with both form and fitness last season. David Warner and Kane Williamson used to be cult figures of the franchise, but now both of them are out of the franchise.

Sunrisers Hyderabad retained Kane Williamson last season over players like David Warner and Rashid Khan, but he could not deliver. With the bat, he managed to score 216 runs last season at 19.63, whereas his S/R was just 93.50. The SRH side finished at the 8th position in the table.

Williamson has struggled in the T20 format, and he was not at his best in the T20 World Cup as well. However, he is an experienced campaigner and some or the other franchise may go for him in the auction next month in Kochi.

David Warner wishes Kane Williamson well

Kane Williamson shared a post on Instagram where the thanked the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise for the opportunity they gave to him. He played for 8 years with the franchise and insists that the city will always be very special to him.

To the franchise, my teammates, the staff and the always amazing #orangearmy – thank you for making it an enjoyable 8 years. This team and the city of Hyderabad will always be very special to me,” Kane Williamson said in the post.

David Warner, who used to play with Kane Williamson in Sunrisers Hyderabad commented that he loved playing with him. Warner was an integral part of the SRH side, and Hyderabad won IPL 2016 under his captaincy only. However, he was released ahead of IPL 2022 auction.

“Loved playing alongside you brother,” Warner commented on Williamson’s post.

Warner is certainly an SRH legend, where he scored 4014 runs in 95 matches at an average of 49.56 with the help of 2 centuries and 40 half-centuries. He had a S/R of 142.59 while playing for the SRH side.