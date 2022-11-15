Remaining purse of all IPL teams 2023: IPL 2023 purse remaining all team wise

10 franchises releasing a total of 90 cricketers have saved them a combined amount of INR 206.5 crore. With each one of them set to receive an additional of INR 5 crore during Indian Premier League 2023 mini-auction, a maximum of 256.5 crore could be spent to buy a maximum of 87 cricketers in Kochi next month.

While no fresh trade occurred on the last day of the trading window, all the teams followed it with showing no shyness in releasing non-performing players from their squads irrespective of their stature.

Not letting go of an opportunity to make amends to their squads, teams also released quite a lot of rookie players or the ones who hadn’t even played earlier this year. While some of them could be brought back at a comparatively reduced price later this year, the others might be seen plying their trade for other teams.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders, both of whom have seven and 11 slots to fill respectively, are the only two franchises who have less than INR 10 crore with them at this point in time.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, on the other hand, with 13 and nine slots remaining to be filled respectively, are the only two teams who have in excess of INR 30 crore. With IPL 2022 being not the best of seasons for them, their owners and team management would want to spend this money wisely to say the least.

While IPL teams can buy a maximum of 25 players, there is no compulsion that they have to exhaust this quota.

Remaining purse of all IPL teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad – INR 42.25 crore (13 slots available)

Punjab Kings – INR 32.20 crore (9)

Lucknow Super Giants – INR 23.35 crore (10)

Mumbai Indians – INR 20.55 crore (9)

Chennai Super Kings – INR 20.45 crore (7)

Delhi Capitals – INR 19.45 crore (5)

Gujarat Titans – INR 19.25 crore (7)

Rajasthan Royals – INR 13.20 crore (9)

Royal Challengers Bangalore – INR 8.75 crore (7)

Kolkata Knight Riders – INR 7.05 crore (11)

NOTE: All the teams will get a bonus of INR 5 crore during the mini-auction as a team’s purse will increase from INR 90 crore to INR 95 crore this time.