Lowest ODI total defended: Lowest total defended in ODI history full list
Dixit Bhargav
|Published 19/03/2023
India were required to better their own second-best performance in the history of ODIs to win the recently concluded second ODI against Australia at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.
Bundled out for 117 in 26 overs after being asked to bat first by Australia stand-in captain Steven Smith, India were required to defend a 118-run target in order to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match series.
India, who have defended 105 and 125 runs in this format previously, hold the record for lowest ODI total defended successfully. A match-winning effort would’ve earned India three consecutive Top entries in the below mentioned table.
That being said, with neither of their five bowlers managing to dismiss a batter across a total of 11 overs they bowled collectively, the home team ended up losing an ODI by 10 wickets for the sixth time.
Lowest ODI total defended full list
|S. No.
|Score
|Team
|Opposition
|Ground
|Year
|1
|105
|India
|Bangladesh
|Mirpur
|2014
|2
|125
|India
|Pakistan
|Sharjah
|1985
|3
|127
|West Indies
|England
|Kingstown
|1981
|4
|129
|South Africa
|England
|East London
|1996
|5
|129
|Zimbabwe
|Afghanistan
|Harare
|2017
|6
|131
|Afghanistan
|Zimbabwe
|Sharjah
|2015
|7
|134
|Zimbabwe
|England
|Albury
|1992
|8
|134
|Kenya
|Zimbabwe
|Harare
|2006
|9
|138
|Zimbabwe
|West Indies
|Sydney
|2001
|10
|140
|Pakistan
|West Indies
|Adelaide
|1981
NOTE: ODIs less than 40 overs per innings haven’t been considered for the above mentioned table.
Australia beat India by 10 wickets
A milestone which isn’t achieved frequently especially in modern-day cricket, India badly needed a miraculous bowling performance to restrict the Aussies today but it wasn’t to be as the visitors ended up registering a record victory (by balls remaining).
Opening batters Travis Head (51*) and Mitchell Marsh (66*) shared a quickfire 121-run partnership on the back of scoring their 14th and 15th ODI half-centuries respectively. Opening together only for the second time in international cricket, Head and Marsh hit a combined total of 16 fours and six sixes to bat at a run rate of 11 in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.