Lowest ODI total defended: Lowest total defended in ODI history full list

India were required to better their own second-best performance in the history of ODIs to win the recently concluded second ODI against Australia at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

Bundled out for 117 in 26 overs after being asked to bat first by Australia stand-in captain Steven Smith, India were required to defend a 118-run target in order to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match series.

India, who have defended 105 and 125 runs in this format previously, hold the record for lowest ODI total defended successfully. A match-winning effort would’ve earned India three consecutive Top entries in the below mentioned table.

That being said, with neither of their five bowlers managing to dismiss a batter across a total of 11 overs they bowled collectively, the home team ended up losing an ODI by 10 wickets for the sixth time.

Lowest ODI total defended full list

S. No. Score Team Opposition Ground Year 1 105 India Bangladesh Mirpur 2014 2 125 India Pakistan Sharjah 1985 3 127 West Indies England Kingstown 1981 4 129 South Africa England East London 1996 5 129 Zimbabwe Afghanistan Harare 2017 6 131 Afghanistan Zimbabwe Sharjah 2015 7 134 Zimbabwe England Albury 1992 8 134 Kenya Zimbabwe Harare 2006 9 138 Zimbabwe West Indies Sydney 2001 10 140 Pakistan West Indies Adelaide 1981

NOTE: ODIs less than 40 overs per innings haven’t been considered for the above mentioned table.

Australia beat India by 10 wickets

A milestone which isn’t achieved frequently especially in modern-day cricket, India badly needed a miraculous bowling performance to restrict the Aussies today but it wasn’t to be as the visitors ended up registering a record victory (by balls remaining).

Opening batters Travis Head (51*) and Mitchell Marsh (66*) shared a quickfire 121-run partnership on the back of scoring their 14th and 15th ODI half-centuries respectively. Opening together only for the second time in international cricket, Head and Marsh hit a combined total of 16 fours and six sixes to bat at a run rate of 11 in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.