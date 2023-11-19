HomeSearch

Lowest Score Defended In ODI World Cup Final

Dixit Bhargav
|Published November 19, 2023

Lowest Score Defended In ODI World Cup Final

India had defended 183 runs in 1983. Photo Courtesy: ICC Cricket World Cup

India will have to put on display one of the best bowling performances in the history of ICC Cricket World Cup finals if they to win the ongoing tournament-deciding contest against Australia in Ahmedabad. Hosting the 13th edition of the World Cup (first independently), the hosts kept up their knack of buckling down under pressure in knockout matches of global tournaments.

Even though the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium wasn’t conducive for a high-scoring clash, India were expected to do better than put on board 240 in 50 overs after being invited to bat first by Australian captain Pat Cummins in what looked like an astonishing move earlier in the day.

Interestingly, India already hold the record for defending the lowest score in an ODI World Cup final. In what remains the only instance of a team defending less than 200 runs in a World Cup final, India’s maiden victory in an ICC event four decades ago remains the lowest score defended in an ODI World Cup final till date.

TeamScoreOppositionVenueYear
India183West IndiesLord’s1983
Pakistan249/6EnglandMelbourne Cricket Ground1992
Australia253/5EnglandEden Gardens1987
Australia281/4Sri LankaKensington Oval2007
West Indies286/9EnglandLord’s1979

 

Out of the 11 World Cup finals which have been decided without boundary count thus far, seven have been won by the team batting first as compared to four by chasing teams. Co-incidentally, during their second World Cup triumph 12 years ago, India had sealed the highest successful run-chase in a World Cup final.

Highest Run Chase At Narendra Modi Stadium

Out of the 30 ODIs which have witnessed a result at the Narendra Modi Stadium, teams batting first and second have won 15 times each. While Indian fans would’ve hoped for some inclination towards teams setting a target taking into consideration the status of this match, it is worth mentioning that eight out of 15 successful ODI run-chases here have been in excess of the 241-run mark.

Much like a couple of above mentioned records, the highest run-chase in this format at this ground also belongs to India. One of the two instances of a team chasing down more than 300 runs in Ahmedabad ODIs, India had chased down a 325-run target with five wickets and 14 balls to spare against West Indies in 2002.

Share this article

About the author

Dixit Bhargav

Dixit Bhargav

Born and brought up in Pathankot, Dixit Bhargav is an engineering and sports management graduate who is currently into his fifth year as a Cricket Editor at The SportsRush. His first cricketing memory dates back to 2002 when former India captain Sourav Ganguly had waved his jersey at the historic Lord’s balcony. What followed for an 8-year-old was an instant adulation for both Ganguly and the sport. The optimist in him is waiting for the day when Punjab Kings will win their maiden Indian Premier League title. When not watching cricket, he is mostly found in a cinema hall watching a Punjabi movie.

Read more from Dixit Bhargav