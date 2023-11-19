Lowest Score Defended In ODI World Cup Final

India will have to put on display one of the best bowling performances in the history of ICC Cricket World Cup finals if they to win the ongoing tournament-deciding contest against Australia in Ahmedabad. Hosting the 13th edition of the World Cup (first independently), the hosts kept up their knack of buckling down under pressure in knockout matches of global tournaments.

Even though the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium wasn’t conducive for a high-scoring clash, India were expected to do better than put on board 240 in 50 overs after being invited to bat first by Australian captain Pat Cummins in what looked like an astonishing move earlier in the day.

Interestingly, India already hold the record for defending the lowest score in an ODI World Cup final. In what remains the only instance of a team defending less than 200 runs in a World Cup final, India’s maiden victory in an ICC event four decades ago remains the lowest score defended in an ODI World Cup final till date.

Team Score Opposition Venue Year India 183 West Indies Lord’s 1983 Pakistan 249/6 England Melbourne Cricket Ground 1992 Australia 253/5 England Eden Gardens 1987 Australia 281/4 Sri Lanka Kensington Oval 2007 West Indies 286/9 England Lord’s 1979

Out of the 11 World Cup finals which have been decided without boundary count thus far, seven have been won by the team batting first as compared to four by chasing teams. Co-incidentally, during their second World Cup triumph 12 years ago, India had sealed the highest successful run-chase in a World Cup final.

Highest Run Chase At Narendra Modi Stadium

Out of the 30 ODIs which have witnessed a result at the Narendra Modi Stadium, teams batting first and second have won 15 times each. While Indian fans would’ve hoped for some inclination towards teams setting a target taking into consideration the status of this match, it is worth mentioning that eight out of 15 successful ODI run-chases here have been in excess of the 241-run mark.

Much like a couple of above mentioned records, the highest run-chase in this format at this ground also belongs to India. One of the two instances of a team chasing down more than 300 runs in Ahmedabad ODIs, India had chased down a 325-run target with five wickets and 14 balls to spare against West Indies in 2002.