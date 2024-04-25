mobile app bar

Jets Superfan Rich Eisen Warns His Team From Drafting JJ McCarthy With High First-Round Pick

Sauvik Banerjee
Published

Rich Eisen, JJ McCarthy; Credit: USA TODAY Sports

This year’s NFL draft is flooded with incredible QB talents. Many teams will be on the lookout to find their franchise quarterback among the youngsters. The New York Jets is one of the teams that has a high draft pick in hand and Aaron Rodgers to depend on for the 2024 season. But the Jets superfan Rich Eisen advises his team to not waste high draft picks on a QB such as JJ McCarthy.

JJ McCarthy is one of the premier throwers of the 2024 Draft class, who is projected to get drafted as high as eighth overall. However, he could land in the hands of the Jets to choose. Given the scenario of the Jets’ QB room, Rich Eisen feels it is likely for them to have a choice on him. But he would rather not want them to select JJ McCarthy.

“Even if somehow, someway JJ McCarthy winds up sitting there at 10th overall, the Jets shouldn’t take him,” Rich Eisen exclaimed. “They can’t. They cannot. The 10th overall pick should be a plug and play guy to assist them in winning a championship with Aaron Rodgers. As much as I love JJ McCarthy and I would love to see him wearing Jet green for his entire career.” 

As much as Rich Eisen would love to see McCarthy in the green uniform, he suggests the Jets should instead use the high-order pick to reinforce Aaron Rodgers with a complimentary and impactful talent. He further stated how this was the year that the Jets could make it happen with the 38-year-old QB.

Rich Eisen Feels the Jets Should Go All In With Aaron Rodgers

Speaking of Aaron Rodgers on his show, Rich Eisen was clearly not satisfied with his off-field persona but was certainly convinced that he was the one who could take the team to the promised land.

He said, “Even though Rodgers is saying stuff on podcasts that 100 percent alienates a decent part of the Jets fanbase, of stuff that has nothing to do with football that apparently shouldn’t be uttered in the building and I’m assuming he will stand true to that. But Rodgers is still Aaron Rodgers as a quarterback in the NFL we are assuming. He looks great. He is returning to the four. His teammates love him and you gotta win with him.”

Aaron Rodgers’s injury did disappoint quite a lot of people including Rich Eisen last year. However, the 2024 season does arrive as a bright light from the other side of the dark tunnel of playoff droughts.

