“He’s the Best QB in This Draft”: Expert Doubles Down on His Massive Statement Regarding Michael Penix Jr.

Michael Penix Jr. put himself on the map in 2022 when he threw for 4,641 yards, and scored 31 touchdowns. And all this while just throwing eight interceptions. A year later, he repeated his heroics by throwing for 4500+ Touchdowns making him the second guy after Patrick Mahomes in recent history to do so. Despite major injury setbacks, his constant comebacks have made him one of the best prospects this draft. But is he ‘The Best’ QB in this draft?

Advertisement

It’s unanimously agreed at this point that Caleb Williams is the best QB in the league. He is the undisputed first-draft pick, whether that means being the best quarterback or not. And, CBS analyst Robert Turbin believes Penix Jr is the best playmaker in this draft. The Analyst argued that based on skillsets alone; he is a complete player with pinpoint accuracy and his ability to wriggle past opponents in the pocket. Moreover, Turbin complimented the tactical acumen of Penix Jr. and shed light on how he is capable of hurting teams with his skills, arm talent and mind. The intangibles in Michael’s armour are one of a kind, opined Penix Jr.

“I do feel like he is the best Quarterback in this draft. It’s all the intangibles that you look at when you think about building a starting quarterback for a franchise. It is his accuracy. It is his pocket presence. He has the ability to beat you with his mind. He understands coverage, he understands the pressure and recognition. When you have a Quarterback that can go out on the field and not only beat you with his arm talent but beat with you his mind, that’s next level.”

There’s an aspect of his game that would excite certain NFL teams. His ability to show rigorous in the face of adversity. The fact that he has been time and again tested to play from behind. And overcome leads and opposition’s game plans, fits perfectly with the ethos of the gritty Raiders. Lead by none other than Antonio Pierce. Known for his toughness and rigorous dedication.

Michael Penix Jr. To Las Vegas Raiders?

Michael Penix Jr. is one of the most polarising prospects in this draft. He is one of the oldest options for teams here with a concerning injury record. On the other hand, his performances rank him as one of the best QBs in the pool. Based on the draft dynamics and team needs, the Las Vegas Raiders seem to be a likely destination for Penix. It’s no secret that Raiders HC Antonio Pierce wants a playmaker this summer. His options so far are Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew II.

As per ESPN’s Matt Miller, the Raiders are super intrigued by Michael Penix Jr. and are planning to sign him as the 13th overall pick. But the problem stems from the opinion of Raiders GM Tom Telesco. According to the latest reports, Telesco wants his team to stick to his current set of QBs and back them. Thus there is no clarity if the Raiders will use their first-round pick or not. However, they can also wait and see if Penix is available in the second round as then they can use their 44th pick and save their 7th for a higher-quality player in the WR or defence position.

Without doubt, the storylines that this draft could lead to are immense, and Penix Jr will be on the watchlist of many fans this season.