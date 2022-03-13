IPL 2022 jersey of all teams: All team jerseys and dress 2022 IPL

IPL 2022 jersey of all teams: The 15th season of the Indian Premier League will kick-start in less than two weeks from now.
Until Sri Lanka put on display a miraculous batting performance on the third day of the ongoing second Test against India in Bengaluru, top-notch Indian cricketers have a solitary day of international cricket left they all join their respective IPL franchises.
The 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between March 26 – May 29 to extend its runtime to more than two months. IPL 2022 will once again witness 10 teams locking horns against each other.
The biggest T20 competition across the globe, the prospect of an IPL season with a slightly different format has it in it to entertain plentiful cricket fans not just in India but around the world as well.
With less than two weeks remaining for the start of IPL 2022, all title and associate sponsors have been finalized as the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) have already begun the process of minting money.
Disclosing official jerseys, another key development in the build-up to an IPL season, has also started across franchises as Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans are the latest teams to have made public their jerseys.
Known for a loyal and very supportive fan base, Royal Challengers had organized a mega event in Bengaluru on Saturday to reveal not just their jersey but new captain as well.
IPL 2022 jersey of all teams
Gujarat Titans jersey IPL 2022
We skip-ped to the good part! #SeasonOfFirsts #GujaratTitans
CSK new jersey 2022
Yet to be unveiled.
RCB new jersey 2022
Always looked good in RCB colours, @HarshalPatel23!
How do you rate the new threads, 12th Man Army?
MI new jersey 2022
The ℂ, the , the of मुंबई!
Presenting to you….our for #TATAIPL 2022
Head over to MI shop & get now
Lucknow IPL team jersey 2022
Yet to be unveiled.
KKR jersey IPL 2022
Yet to be unveiled.
RR new jersey 2022
Our new training Pink and Blue. Just for you.
PBKS jersey IPL 2022
Yet to be unveiled.
Delhi Capitals new jersey 2022
#NayiDilliKiNayiJersey Deconstructed
What do you love about the new jersey❓
SRH new jersey 2022
Yet to be unveiled.