Lucknow team in IPL 2022: Gautam Gambhir appointed mentor of Lucknow IPL team 2022

Former India opening batter and sitting Member of Parliament from East Delhi constituency Gautam Gambhir has been appointed as the mentor of Lucknow’s unnamed IPL team for the upcoming 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

The development comes less than 24 hours after Lucknow had confirmed the signing of former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower as their head coach.

Gambhir, 40, brings along a wealthy experience of leading Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title twice in addition to playing 242 matches for India across formats in his 13-year career. If a source in vicinity of the franchise is to be believed, the same has been targeted behind the signing.

“[Gautam] Gambhir brings with him a proven track record in the IPL as captain for KKR. He also has a penchant for grooming young talent which Lucknow feels will suit them well ahead of what is expected to be a tough initiation into an increasingly competitive IPL scenario,” a source close to Lucknow franchise was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Since his retirement, Gambhir had successfully contested 2019 Lok Sabha Elections and is regularly seen as a commentator for Star Sports Network in both the IPL and international cricket. It will be interesting to see how Gambhir goes ahead with this high-profile appointment for he already receives criticism for being actively involved with cricket despite being an elected MP.

In 154 IPL matches for Delhi Daredevils (Capitals during his second stint) and Knight Riders, Gambhir had scored 4,217 runs at an average and strike rate of 31.23 and 123.88 respectively with the help of 36 half-centuries and is currently the 10th-highest run-scorer in the biggest T20 competition.

“Thanks a lot to Dr [Sanjiv] Goenka and the RPSG group for presenting me with such a wonderful opportunity. The fire to win a contest still burns bring inside me. The desire to leave a winner’s legacy still kicks me 24×7. I will not be contesting for a dressing room for the spirit and soul of Uttar Pradesh,” Gambhir tweeted to confirm his first-ever official role in a coaching/mentoring capacity.

Lucknow IPL team owner

Readers must note that Indian business conglomerate RPSG (RP Sanjiv Goenka Group) had acquired the rights of the Lucknow franchise for a whopping INR 7,090 crore earlier this year.