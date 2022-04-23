LSG vs MI Wankhede Stadium pitch report today IPL match: Lucknow vs Mumbai pitch report for 2022 IPL match

LSG vs MI Wankhede Stadium pitch report today IPL match: The venue will host its eighth match of the ongoing 15th season of the league.

The 37th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Having started the season at a promising note, the LSG, led by KL Rahul has just gone wayward in the previous few matches, and have resultantly slipped down to the 5th spot in the points table with 4 wins off 7 matches.

MI, on the other hand, continue to look for their opening two points in the ongoing season, having lost all the seven initial matches in what has been their worst year in the history of the IPL.

With the Rohit Sharma-led side already out of the tournament, pride is all that is left to play for the five-time IPL champions.

While the LSG would play their third match at the Wankhede, MI would play their first match of the season in their primary home ground.

LSG vs MI Wankhede Stadium pitch report today IPL match

The average first innings score at the Wankhede Stadium before the previous match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) was 158 runs – the lowest amongst all the venues in the ongoing season.

However, the aforementioned encounter witness both the teams post in excess of 200 runs, with RR even registering the highest first innings total in IPL 2022.

But, with the red soil pitches developing the tendency to tear-up with each successive match on the now used ones, expect the sluggish nature of the pitch to assist the spinners, especially during the middle Overs.

However, the hard, new ball would also assist the seamers early on as has been the case with the remaining two pitches in Mumbai in this season.

Thus, with the case of bowlers making full use of the conditions on offer, expect score in the vicinity of the 160-run mark as good enough total after batting first.