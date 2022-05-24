LSG vs RCB Eden Gardens pitch report for today IPL match: Eden Gardens Kolkata pitch batting or bowling

LSG vs RCB Eden Gardens pitch report for today IPL match: The venue would host back to back IPL 2022 playoffs fixtures in two days.

The ‘Eliminator’ fixture of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Both the teams have occupied the final two spots in the final round, after match results of the other teams in the competition. While LSG were denied the second spot, and with it two shots towards the grand finale entry door after RR’s win over CSK in their last league match, RCB grabbed the 4th spot after all their prayers were heard for an MI victory versus DC in their last league match as well.

While RCB would be boosted with a last-minute entry into the playoffs after a comprehensive victory against GT earlier, LSG have been fine tuned as well with the return back of form of their opening batters.

A winner takes all battle at the Eden Gardens awaits us tomorrow as we lock horns with LSG in the Eliminator. Here is everything that you need to know about #LSGvRCB on @KreditBee presents 12th Man TV.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB #PlayOffs pic.twitter.com/iO8aSxUwDq — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 24, 2022

LSG vs RCB Eden Gardens pitch report for today IPL match

As was the case during the India versus West Indies T20 series in February this year, and during the ‘Qualifier 1’ yesterday as well, there is likely to be a decent cover of grass on the Eden Gardens pitch, which will assist the seamers early on with the new ball.

Moreover, perhaps due to a downpour a few hours before the start of play yesterday, the pitch appeared to be two-paced with even the new ball observed to be dying on its way through to the wicket-keeper for the pacers at times.

With rain likely to make a comeback today as well, one can expect the pitch to hold up a tad yet again, but likely to get better as the match progresses.

All in all, with relatively shorter boundaries, coupled with a downward slope of the outfield, it is the batters who would dictate the overall match proceedings, with the team batting first likely to target anything above the 180-run mark.

With the dew likely to come into play as well, teams chasing would have the added advantage.