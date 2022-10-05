Lucknow Cricket Stadium weather report: Weather Lucknow Uttar Pradesh Ekana Cricket Stadium for 1st IND vs SA ODI

Lucknow Cricket Stadium weather report: The stadium is set to host its first One-Day International after two-and-a-half years.

A second-string Indian team is all set to take on the mighty South Africans in the first of three match ODI series commencing Thursday, at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow.

Led by Shikhar Dhawan, the squad comprises of a total of six uncapped players, including a couple of maiden India call-ups, as none of the players who are part of the 15-member World Cup squad, have been included for the ODI-leg of the limited Over matches.

ALSO READ: Lucknow pitch report for 1st ODI between India and South Africa

As for South Africa, who have had a couple of excellent games with the but during the recently concluded T20I series versus India, the Temba Bavuma-led side have made only a couple of changes to their T20I squad, for the ODI series as well.

The likes of Tristan Stubbs and Rilee Rossouw have made way for Andile Phehlukwayo and Janneman Malan.

Lucknow Cricket Stadium weather report

Rains have made their appearance especially in the Eastern part of India consistently since the past couple of months.

Even on Thursday, during the first ODI between India and South Africa, the rain Gods may play spoilsport, thus leading to some interruption in the match proceedings.

As per Accuweather, while there are chances of rain initially between 10 am-11 am, there is a 57% forecast of rain during the Toss time at around 1:00 pm as well.

There is a similar percentage of rain probability again at around 3:00 pm, which might well hamper the proceedings for some time.

However, post this period, the conditions are only likely to remain overcast throughout the end of the match.

All in all, while chances of continuous rain during match time remain low, it depends on the rain intensity which would dictate whether we lose out on any Overs or not.