Lucknow pitch report Legends League match: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium pitch report today match

Lucknow pitch report Legends League match: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers match.

Gujarat Giants will take on Manipal Tigers in the 3rd league match of the Legends League Cricket 2022 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The Giants have started their tournament with a win, whereas Manipal Tigers lost their first match.

Both teams have some star players in their ranks, and this can be a brilliant game to watch out for. Kevin O’Brien scored a brilliant century for Gujarat Giants in the first match of the tournament, and all the eyes will be on him yet again.

Lucknow pitch report

The pitch at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow is a balanced one, with a little edge to the batters. This pitch is made up of black soil, so the bowlers will definitely be able to extract a good amount of bounce from the wicket which will be beneficial for both the pacers and the spinners.

The pitch is expected to be a flat one, where the batters can play their shots freely. In the initial overs of the game, the pacers can extract some movement, and the extra bounce on the track will help their cause as well. Once the initial phase passes, the batters will face no demons from the wicket.

A total of 5 T20Is have been played here, and all the matches have been won by the teams batting first. It has been seen that the pitch gets a little slow as the match goes on, and spinners come into play in the 2nd innings of the game. The average 1st innings score has been 172 runs, which suggests it’s a good batting wicket.

The outfield at this ground is quite fast, so the batters can take full advantage of it. One side of the boundary is around 75 metres, and the batters will find it tough to clear that side of the boundary. Both sets of bowlers would want to take advantage of it.