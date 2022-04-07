Lucknow vs Delhi yesterday IPL match highlights: Who won yesterday IPL match between Super Giants and Capitals

Lucknow vs Delhi yesterday IPL match highlights: The Rishabh Pant-led side failed to score freely after being invited to bat first.

During the 15th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, the Delhi Capitals were invited to bat first by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after the latter won the Toss.

DC opening batter Prithvi Shaw (61 off 34) got off to flier while farming most of the strike during the Powerplay to stitch a 67-run stand for the first wicket alongside David Warner (4 off 12), who was off to a scratchy start playing his first match of the ongoing season.

Post Shaw’s wicket during the eighth Over, the LSG spinners – who bowled 10 Overs in the innings, just didn’t let the DC batters break free with some tight, miser bowling.

Ultimately, despite their skipper Rishabh Pant (39* off 36) and Sarfaraz Khan (36* off 28) sticking around right till the end with some big blows here and there, DC could only manage to huff-and-puff to post 149/3 on the scoreboard in their 20 Overs.

Ravi Bishnoi with his bowling figures of 4-0-22-2, was the pick of the LSG bowlers during the innings.

Who won yesterday IPL match between Super Giants and Capitals

The LSG openers – KL Rahul (24 off 25) and Quinton de Kock (80 off 52) got off to a sedate start posting 48 unbeaten runs in the Powerplay together.

With a 73-run partnership for the first wicket for the duo off 58 deliveries, it seemed to be a cakewalk for LSG to chase the total down.

However, alike LSG, the DC spinners too came into the match during the middle-overs to put a leash on the run-rate. But, some indisciplined bowling from the likes of Anrich Nortje, and with 6 wickets in the bank, LSG ultimately chased the total down with 6 wickets in hand, and a couple of balls to spare, with five runs required off the last Over.

Quinton de Kock, for a stellar knock on a challenging surface, deservedly received the ‘Player of the Match’ award. The wicket-keeper batter’s 82-run knock was studded with 9 Fours and a couple of Sixes.

Lucknow vs Delhi yesterday IPL match highlights

Fans can watch the highlights of the LSG vs DC IPL 2022 encounter on Hotstar by clicking here, and on IPL’s official website by clicking here.