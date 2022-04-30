Mahipal Lomror IPL 2022 price: Mahipal Lomror IPL stats and list of teams

Mahipal Lomror IPL 2022 price: All-rounder Mahipal Lomror is making his debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Gujarat Titans.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are up against Gujarat Titans in the 43rd league game of the Indian Premier League. Gujarat Titans are on a brilliant run, whereas RCB have lost their last couple of games.

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to bat first at the Brabourne Stadium. Faf said that the wicket can get slow in the 2nd half of the game.

“We are going to break the trend and have a bat first. Obviously, it is a day game, heat is one factor and I find that when you field first the boys are cooked by the time it is our turn to bat. But hopefully, the wicket will get a little bit slower,” Faf du Plessis said at the toss.

Mahipal Lomror IPL 2022 price

Faf du Plessis confirmed at the toss that they have made one change to their side. Mahipal Lomror has replaced Suyash Prabhudesaai in the playing eleven.

“One change – we have a leftie (Lomror) coming in,” Faf du Plessis said at the toss.

Mahipal Lomror was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a price of INR 95 Lacs in the IPL 2022 auction. Lomror used to play for Rajasthan Royals last season. Lomror has scored 181 runs in IPL at an average of 22.63, whereas his strike-rate has been 119.87. He also has one wicket under his belt.

Mahipal Lomror is a left-arm batter, and he is famous for his long-range hitting. He can contribute with his spin-bowling as well. In the 2021 season, he smashed 43 runs in just 17 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore, while playing for Rajasthan Royals.

In overall T20s, Mahipal Lomror has scored 1367 runs, courtesy of eight half-centuries, whereas he has scalped eight wickets in bowling as well. Before IPL 2022, Mahipal Lomror has been a part of Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) in the past.