Shubhman Gill vs RCB stats and last 5 matches list: Shubhman Gill vs Mohammed Siraj head to head IPL record

Shubhman Gill vs RCB stats: Shubhman Gill has been the best batter of the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2022.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be up against Gujarat Titans in the 67th league match of Indian Premier League 2022. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Gujarat Titans have already qualified for the playoffs, whereas this is a Do or Die game for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The bowlers of both sides have been great this season, and this can be a great battle to watch out for.

Shubhman Gill vs RCB stats and last 5 matches list

Shubhman Gill started the tournament with a bang, but he slowed down in the 2nd half of the tournament. Against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the record of Shubhman Gill is not that exciting. Gill has played 9 games against Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he has scored 181 runs at 25.86, and he is yet to score a half-century against the opposition.

The bowling line-up of Royal Challengers Bangalore has been great this season, and it won’t be easy for Shubhman Gill to play against the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel.

In the last five innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gill has scored 130 runs, where 48 has been his highest score. Gill would want to improve his record in this game.

Runs Balls S/R Year 31 28 110.71 2022 29 18 161.11 2021 48 34 141.18 2021 21 9 233.33 2021 1 6 16.67 2020

Shubhman Gill vs Mohammed Siraj head to head IPL record

Shubhman Gill will open the innings for Gujarat Titans and Mohammed Siraj will take the new ball for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both of them will face each other in the initial overs of the game. Gill has dominated Mohammed Siraj in the IPL history so far.

Gill has faced 27 balls of Siraj in the IPL, whereas he has scored 40 runs at a brilliant strike-rate of 148.14. Siraj is yet to dismiss Gill in the IPL. This record clearly states that Shubhman Gill has enjoyed batting against Mohammed Siraj in the past.

Mohammed Siraj is struggling to find his rhythm this season, where he has scalped just 8 wickets in 13 games at a terrible economy of 9.82. Shubhman Gill, on the other hand, has scored 402 runs at 33.50, courtesy of four half-centuries.