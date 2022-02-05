Man of the Match India U19 vs England U19 today: Who was awarded Man of the Match in IND vs ENG U19 World Cup final?

Man of the Match India U19 vs England U19: The Indian all-rounder won the match award for his dual contribution in the final match.

During the final match of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 between India U-19 and England U-19 in North Sound, India beat England by 4 wickets to lift their fifth junior World Cup.

A 190-run run-chase wasn’t a one-sided affair for India as England colts tried their best to challenge the opposition despite defending a below par target.

Individual half-centuries by batter Nishant Sindhu (50*) vice-captain Shaik Rasheed (50) turned out to be crucial as India sealed the chase in the 48th over on the back of wicket-keeper Dinesh Bana (12*) hitting consecutive sixes off James Sales. Sindhu, 17, not only scored a maiden YODI half-century but scored it at a strike rate of 92.59 including five fours and a six.

Having lost captain Yash Dhull (17) in the 29th over, India were in a spot of bother. However, it was a game-changing 67-run partnership for the fifth wicket between Sindhu and Raj Bawa (35) which turned the tables for them.

Man of the Match India U19 vs England U19 today

Bawa, who was introduced into the attack as a first-change bowler in the seventh over by Dhull, bowled a record spell picking bowling figures of 9.5-1-31-5.

Having dismissed George Thomas (27), William Luxton (4), George Bell (0) and Rehan Ahmed (10), the 19-year old right-arm pacer played a titular role in reducing England to 61/6 in the 17th over by running through their middle-order at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium.

Raj Bawa could quite possibly be that seam bowling all rounder #India have been craving for years .. #U19CWC — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 5, 2022

“It always feels great to contribute to the team in any match but in a final it feels really special,” Bawa said during the post-match presentation ceremony.