Man of the series U19 World Cup 2022: Who was awarded Man of the series in ICC U19 World Cup 2022?

Team India have been crowned champions of the 14th edition of the ICC U19 World Cup, as they defeated England by 4 wickets at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

With the win, India have now won the prestigious tournament for a record fifth time, having previously lifted the silverware during the 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018 editions.

The title triumph script was written by India’s fast bowling duo of Ravi Kumar (9-1-34-4) and Raj Bawa (9.5-1-31-5) who shared a total of 9 wickets between them to run riot on the England batting order, dismissing them for a modest 189 off 44.5 Overs.

Bawa in-fact become the first Indian to take a five-wicket haul in an ICC event final. Moreover, this is the first time two pace bowlers took 4+ wickets in an Under-19 ODI innings for India. Bawa (35 off 54) also contributed with the bat, and was involved in a crucial 67-run partnership for the 5th wicket alonsgside Nishant Sindhu (50* off 54).

Earlier, India were handed a huge blow only on the second delivery of the chase, as Angkrish Raghuvanshi (0 off 2), team’s highest run-scorer in the tournament was back in the hut for a Duck.

The ‘Boys in Blue’, courtesy the early blow decided to thread with caution for the chase thereafter, as the duo of Harnoor Singh (21 off 46) and Shaik Rasheed (50 off 84) brought up the team’s fifty during the 19th Over of the innings.

With India huffing and puffing towards the target, the chase was ultimately pulled off in a Dhoni-esque manner with another Indian wicketkeeper-batter, Dinesh Bana hitting the winning six to win it for his country with 14 deliveries to spare.

South Africa’s batter Dewald Brevis aka ‘Baby AB’ by his teammates due to his uncanny resemblance with the Proteas superstar AB de Villiers’s style of batting, was the stand-out performer of the tournament by some distance.

To put it in a nutshell, Brevis has smashed most runs (506), most fifties (3), most hundreds (2), most 4s (45), and most 6s (18) in the U19 World Cup 2022.

His 506 runs have come at an average of 84.33 and a strike rate of 90.19 across 6 matches.

Courtesy of his marvelous show throughout the event, he was adjudged the ‘Player of the tournament’ during the post match presentation.

South Africa’s Dewald Brevis is the Player of the Tournament at the #U19WorldCup2022. Going by the past winners, he has a massive future ahead: Yuvraj, Taibu, Dhawan, Pujara, Southee, Markram, Mehidy, Shubman just a few of ’em. — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) February 5, 2022

South Africa’s Dewald Brevis, with a record tally of 506 runs, is Player of the Tournament #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/rIRvIOmMSL — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) February 5, 2022