Under 19 World Cup winners list: How many times India has won U 19 Cricket World Cup?

Under 19 World Cup winners list: Team India has lifted the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup for the maximum times in the tournament’s history.

The BCCI’s all-India Junior Selection Committee on Sunday, announced a 17-member Team India squad for the upcoming ICC Under-19 men’s World Cup set to commence from January 14 in West Indies.

Delhi’s Yash Dhull has been named as team India’s skipper for the tournament with Andhra Pradesh’s SK Rasheed picked as his deputy.

The Priyam Garg-led Indian Under-19 side had agonizingly lost the final of the previous edition of the World Cup in 2020 against Bangladesh by 3 wickets in what was a humdinger of a match at Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Rajasthan Royals’ opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal was adjudged the ‘Player of the Tournament’ for amassing 400 runs across 6 innings at a stupendous average of 133.33.

Rajasthan and former Punjab Kings’ leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets across 6 innings at an average of 10.64.

Under 19 World Cup winners list: How many times has India lifted the U-19 World Cup?

India is the most successful team in the tournament’s history having lifted the coveted silverware four times in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018. They also finished as runner-ups in 2016 and 2020 edition of the tournament.

Team India, led by Prithvi Shaw had last lifted the trophy in 2018 by comfortably defeating Australia by 8 wickets in the final played at Mount Maunganui in New Zealand. India had first won the tournament in the year 2000 under the captaincy of Mohammad Kaif.

Highest stands for India in Under-19 World Cup: 183 : M Bisla/P Patel v Canada, Auckland, 2002

180 : M Kalra/P Shaw v Australia, Mount Maunganui, 2018

176 : Y Jaiswal/D Saxena v Pakistan, Potchefstroom, 2020*

175 : S Dhawan/R Uthappa v Scotland, Dhaka, 2004

Australia stand second having won the tournament thrice in 1988, 2002, and 2010 while Pakistan have won the coveted silverware twice in 2004 and 2006.

England (1998), West Indies (2016), South Africa (2014) and Bangladesh (2020) have won bagged the silverware one time each in the 13 overall editions of the tournament.

Under 19 World Cup winners list