“Amazing spells by Ravi Kumar and Raj Bawa”: Yuvraj Singh congratulates India U19 team on winning their record 5th ICC U19 World Cup title

Yuvraj Singh congratulates India U19 team as they defeat England to win the World Cup at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

Team India have been crowned champions of the 14th edition of the ICC U19 World Cup, as they defeated England by 4 wickets at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

With the win, India have now won the prestigious tournament for a record fifth time, having previously lifted the silverware during the 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018 editions.

Chasing a rather modest total of 189/10 posted by England, India were handed a huge blow only on the second delivery of the chase, as Angkrish Raghuvanshi (0 off 2), team’s highest run-scorer in the tournament was back in the hut for a Duck.

The ‘Boys in Blue’, courtesy the early blow decided to thread with caution for the chase thereafter, as the duo of Harnoor Singh (21 off 46) and Shaik Rasheed (50 off 84) brought up the team’s fifty during the 19th Over of the innings.

Despite losing Harnoor, with Rasheed and captain Yash Dhull (17 off 32) at the crease, the chase looked comfortable until the duo got Out in quick succession, within a span of 7 deliveries.

With things looking a bit murky, Raj Bawa (35 off 54) and Nishant Sindhu (50* off 54) made sure India huffed and puffed towards the target. The chase was pulled off in a Dhoni-esque manner with another Indian wicketkeeper-batter, Dinesh Bana hitting the winning six to win it for his country with 14 deliveries to spare.

Yuvraj Singh congratulates India U19 team

Former India batter Yuvraj Singh took to his Twitter handle to congratulate the ‘Boys in Blue’ on winning the title. He specifically praised the bowling efforts of Ravi Kumar (9-1-34-4)and Raj Bawa (9.5-1-31-5), as the duo shared a total of 9 wickets between them to run riot on the Young Lions from England.

Congratulations to the #BoysinBlue & the entire nation for winning the #U19CWC! Amazing spells by Ravi Kumar & Raj Bawa 👏🏻 👊🏻 The future of Indian cricket looks bright 🇮🇳 Well played boys. Super proud! @BCCI — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 5, 2022

Bawa in-fact become the first Indian to take a five-wicket haul in an ICC event final. Moreover, this is the first time two pace bowlers took 4+ wickets in an Under-19 ODI innings for India.

On the other hand, England, who were reeling at 61/6 after 16.2 Overs, were pulled out of trouble wonderfully by James Rew (95 off 116) who brought up his maiden half-century in the tournament.

His 93-run partnership off 112 deliveries alongside James Sales (34* off 65) for the 8th wicket, was instrumental in his team posting 189 on the board.