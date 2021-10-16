Man of the Match IPL 2021: Who has won most number of Man of the Match awards in IPL 2021?

Man of the Match IPL 2021: A total of 34 Indian players were awarded with the match award in IPL 2021 as compared to 25 overseas players.

The recently concluded 14th season of the Indian Premier League, the longest-ever IPL season in terms of number of days required to complete it, witnessed 59 matches being played across two countries namely India and the UAE.

Chennai Super Kings, who lifted their fourth IPL title by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in the final match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium yesterday, have also won the most number of Man of the Match awards (12).

It isn’t surprising that Super Kings opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, who finished this season as its highest run-scorer amassing 635 runs in 16 innings at an average and strike rate of 45.35 and 136.26 respectively, ended up winning the maximum number of Man of the Match awards (4) this season.

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and Mumbai Indians vice-captain Kieron Pollard are just behind Gaikwad in this list winning three individual awards each in IPL 2021.

Other than this trio, Delhi Capitals opening batters Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw, Royal Challengers wicket-keeper batter AB de Villiers, Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine, Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel and Punjab Kings captain Lokesh Rahul won a couple of match awards each.

Man of the Match IPL 2021

The importance of overseas players in the Indian Premier League can be observed by the fact that they won the Man of the Match award on 25 times despite their less number as compared to Indian players winning it on 34 occasions.

As is the case in most T20 competitions, batters and all-rounders once again outnumbered the bowlers as far as winning match awards are concerned.

Which team has won most Man of the Match awards in IPL 2021?

12 – Chennai Super Kings.

9 – Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

8 – Kolkata Knight Riders.

7 – Mumbai Indians.

5 – Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

4 – Sunrisers Hyderabad.