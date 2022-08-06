Man of the Match today 4th T20 IND vs WI: Who won Man of the Match in India vs West Indies Lauderhill T20I?

Man of the Match today 4th T20 IND vs WI: The Indian fast bowler was awarded with a match award for the first time in his career.

During the fourth T20I of India’s tour of West Indies 2022 in Lauderhill, India beat West Indies by 59 runs to earn an unassailable 3-1 lead in a five-match series.

Chasing a 192-run target, all West Indies could manage was 132 in 19.1 overs. A lack out of a much-needed standout performer resulted in the hosts not even lasting for their quota of 20 overs in a must-win encounter.

Not that India had a standout performer but an archetype collective performance from them comprised of multiple players contributing across divisions to put on display a match-winning performance.

Congratulations @ImRo45 and Team India on another series win 👏🏽

Total team effort with both bat and ball with almost everyone contributing. #WIvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 6, 2022

Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh was the pick of their bowlers with figures of 3.1-0-12-3 dismissing Jason Holder (13), Dominic Drakes (5) and Obed McCoy (2). Having picked a couple of wickets in the powerplay, Avesh Khan made early inroads into the West Indian lineup picking figures of 4-0-17-2. Much like Khan, spinner Ravi Bishnoi and all-rounder Axar Patel also picked a couple of wickets each.

Put in to bat by West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran (24), India put on board 191/5 in 20 overs without a single batter scoring a half-century. Handy contributions from Rishabh Pant (44), Rohit Sharma (33) and Sanju Samson (30*) laid foundation for Patel to finish the innings on the back of his eight-ball 20*.

As far as the match award is concerned, Khan was preferred ahead of the batters for dismissing Brandon King (13) and Devon Thomas (1) within the first seven balls that he bowled. Khan, 25, has won a match award for the first time in international cricket.

“I feel really good because I didn’t do well in the last two games. I just focused on my strengths today, bowling the hard lengths. My coaches and my captain told me that they were backing me. They told me to bounce back and backed me a lot,” Khan told ESPN Caribbean during the post-match presentation ceremony.

“The ball was stopping a bit in the wicket and so I was just mixing my slower deliveries with the hard lengths, which gave me the results. This ground feels like India only, it feels like home. Happy that the crowd came to see us.”