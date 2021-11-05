Man of the Match today India vs Scotland: Who was awarded Man of the Match in IND vs SCO 2021 T20 World Cup match?

Man of the Match today: The Indian all-rounder won a T20I Man of the Match award after as many as nine years tonight.

During the 37th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between India and Scotland in Dubai, India beat Scotland by 8 wickets in a thumping manner. Having registered their second victory in a row, India now have 4 points to their name.

Chasing a paltry 86-run target, India needed to seal the chase before the halfway mark to bolster their NRR (Net Run Rate) to 1.619. It was a quickfire 70-run opening partnership between Lokesh Rahul (50) and Rohit Sharma (30) which powered India to win the match in the seventh over.

Rahul, who scored six fours and three sixes in a blistering knock at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, registered an 18-ball half-century. Readers must note that Rahul’s 14th T20I half-century is also the second-fastest by an Indian batter in this format.

Man of the Match today India vs Scotland

After captain Virat Kohli won a rare toss on his 33rd birthday, he invited Scotland in to bat first. A clinical bowling performance by the Indian bowlers bundled out the opposition for 85 in 17.4 overs.

India, who didn’t give the opposition any chance of finding momentum with the bat in hand, thrived on the back of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and fast bowler Mohammed Shami picking three wickets each. While Varun Chakravarthy remained wicket-less, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin picked two and one wickets each.

Jadeja, whose career-best bowling figures of 4-0-15-3 comprised of three specialist batters, won his second ‘Man of the Match’ award in T20Is. “I was enjoying bowling on this track today. The odd ball was turning, I was enjoying very much. The first one (Berrington’s wicket) was a special one, whenever you get a batsman out with a turning ball, that’s always special.

Well that was a wonderful over from Sir Jadeja! He is on 🔥 #T20WorldCup #INDvSCO — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) November 5, 2021

“We were looking to play good brand of cricket. Everybody knows that we had to win with a big margin for us to up our net run-rate, we were looking to play our best game and give our 100% on the field. If we play like this, nobody can beat us. In T20 format, we have to play like this, that is for sure,” Jadeja said during the post-match presentation ceremony.