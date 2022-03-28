Man of the Match today IPL match GT vs LSG: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Gujarat vs Lucknow IPL 2022 match?

Man of the Match today IPL match GT vs LSG: The fast bowler from Gujarat Titans won the match award at the Wankhede Stadium tonight.

During the fourth match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium, Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants by 5 wickets to win their first match.

Chasing a 159-run target, Titans had lost two early wickets in the form of opening batter Shubman Gill (0) and all-rounder Vijay Shankar (4). A 57-run partnership for the third wicket between wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade (30) and captain Hardik Pandya (33) had provided some stability but a challenging task was awaiting their middle-order.

Exactly what the doctor ordered for them, a 60-run partnership for the fifth wicket between David Miller (30) and Rahul Tewatia (40*) turned the game for Gujarat. Needing 68 runs in the last five overs, GT batted exceptionally well to seal the chase with a couple of balls remaining.

Making his IPL debut, Abhinav Manohar justified his price tag of INR 2.6 crore to hit three boundaries in his 7-ball 15* in a match-winning 13-ball 23-run partnership for the sixth wicket alongside Tewatia.

Man of the Match today IPL match GT vs LSG

After Pandya won the toss and chose to field, fast bowler Mohammed Shami bowled a fantastic spell with the new ball. In what started with dismissing Lokesh Rahul (0) on the first ball of the match, Shami also bowled unplayable deliveries to find Quinton de Kock (7) and Manish Pandey (6) wanting in front of the highest quality of pace and swing.

With bowling figures of 4-0-25-3, Shami was the pick of the bowlers among both the teams in Mumbai tonight. As a result, it isn’t much of a surprise that the 31-year old player was awarded with the ‘Man of the Match’ award in this match.

Mohammed Shami is bowling one of the finest spells I have seen in an IPL match. Dream deliveries to get rid of Rahul and de Kock! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) March 28, 2022

“[First ball to dismiss KL Rahul] I just wanted to bowl a good line and length. When the ball comes out of your hand well, people say it’s god’s gift but not exactly, I have worked on it a lot,” Shami told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.