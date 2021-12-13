Cricket

Man of the match today Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I in Karachi?

Man of the match today Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I in Karachi?
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
"I feel really gutted for him": Departing Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas laments at the fact that he couldn't help his teammate Lewis Hamilton win the World Championship
Next Article
"LeBron James sees everything, that's the mark of a great player": Despite their reported fallout, David Blatt considers him as the ultimate basketball genius
Cricket Latest News
Man of the match today Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I in Karachi?
Man of the match today Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I in Karachi?

Man of the match today Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I: The 21-year-old bailed Pakistan…