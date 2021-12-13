Man of the match today Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I in Karachi?

Man of the match today Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I: The 21-year-old bailed Pakistan out of trouble with a quick fire half-century.

To the much anticipation and delight of Pakistan Cricket fans, International Cricket made a fantastic comeback to Pakistan soil, with the home side defeating the West Indies by 63 runs runs in the first T20I, after what turned out to be a one-sided contest at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran, invited Pakistan to bat first after winning the Toss, in what was indeed a batting paradise at Karachi. In fact, the pitch had witnessed scores in excess of 200 in the last four T20Is at this very venue.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (0 off 2) failed to impress yet again after being dismissed in the very first Over of left-arm spinner Akeal Hossain.

With the score reading 36/2 after 5 Overs, Haider Ali (68 off 39) joined the in-form wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan (78 off 52) to stitch together a century stand for the 3rd wicket to take their side to 140/2 after 15 Overs. A final onslaught by Mohammad Nawaz (30 off 10) meant that Pakistan managed to post 200/6 after the end of 20 allotted Overs.

The Windies chase in reply got off to poor start, after losing Brandon King (1 0ff 2) in the second Over. Things went downhill soon after with Mohammad Wasim Jr. (4-0-40-4) picking up two back to back wickets in his successive Overs.

Leg spinner Shadab Khan (4-1-17-3) then joined the party to send three more batters back in the hut to reduce them to 88/6 after 13 Overs. There was no coming back for the ‘Men in Maroon’ post the damage as they were bundled up for 137 in 19 Overs.

Man of the match today Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I: Who was awarded ‘Man of the match’?

Smashing a quick fire half-century (68 off 39) with the assistance of 6 Fours and 4 gigantic Sixes, Pakistan’s Hider Ali was awarded the ‘Man of the match’ in the 1st T20I against the Windies.

He was instrumental in bailing his team out of trouble, after being reduced to 36/2 within the first 5 Overs of the innings. He not only stitched a century partnership with Mohammad Rizwan, but also played aggressively to take the Pakistani total to the 200-run mark.

Haider can hit it BIG!🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/0kCkjA14dr — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 13, 2021

For more Cricket related news, click here.