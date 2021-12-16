Mohammad Hasnain Iftikhar Ahmed drop catch: Pakistani duo emulate Shoaib Malik-Saeed Ajmal hilarious drop catch in Karachi T20I

Mohammad Hasnain Iftikhar Ahmed drop catch: The Pakistani pair became victim of a hilarious confusion while calling for a catch.

During the third T20I of the ongoing West Indies’ tour of Pakistan in Karachi, Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain and batter Iftikhar Ahmed teamed up to drop what should have been a straightforward catch to dismiss West Indies batter Shamarh Brooks.

It all happened on the second delivery of the eighth over when Brooks danced down the track to hit Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz between long-on and deep mid-wicket. With the batter not timing the ball as well as he would’ve liked, Hasnain and Ahmed had a chance of dismissing the second West Indian batter tonight.

Running towards his right from long-on, Hasnain was the one who called for the catch but ended up getting distracted to the extent that he didn’t even try to catch the ball.

Running towards the ball from deep mid-wicket, Ahmed was also interested in grabbing the ball but eventually decided against it thinking that Hasnain would do the same. What followed was Hasnain and Ahmed recreating a hilariously epic drop by Shoaib Malik and Saeed Ajmal against the same opposition back in the day.

Brooks, who was batting at 27* at this point in time, ended up scoring 49 (31) with the help of two fours and four sixes. Winning the toss and electing to bat first, West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran scored his fourth T20I half-century to power his team to 207/3 in 20 overs. Pick of the West Indian batters at the National Stadium tonight, Pooran contributed with 64 (37) including two fours and six sixes.

In the combined four overs which Hasnain and Ahmed bowled in the first innings, they leaked as many as 64 runs between them as Mohammad Wasim and Shahnawaz Dhani were the only wicket-takers for the hosts picking two and one wicket respectively.

Mohammad Hasnain Iftikhar Ahmed drop catch vs West Indies

چاچا افتخار کا غصہ چیک کر 😂😂😂😂 #PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/T8u2qhTvZa — Asad khan**Ahmadshahzad is my Love (@Asadullah9900) December 16, 2021

How Twitterati reacted:

Husnain and Iftikhar paid tribute to Shoaib Malik and Saeed Ajmal by recreating their most iconic moment 😂#PAKvWI #pakvsWi pic.twitter.com/7Ml1CWvU2F — ViQi (@iamViQiii) December 16, 2021

Iftikhar and Hasnain just recreated this. pic.twitter.com/LgampiNSIQ — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) December 16, 2021

For more cricket-related news, click here.