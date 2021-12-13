Mohammad Wasim Jr. castles Nicholas Pooran with inch perfect yorker during Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I in Karachi

Mohammad Wasim Jr. castles Nicholas Pooran with inch perfect yorker after Pakistan amass 200/6 during 1st T20I versus West Indies in Karachi.

During the first T20I between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan’s speedster Mohammmad Wasim Jr. dished out an inch-perfect Yorker to uproot the West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran’s stumps.

It all happened on the penultimate delivery of the fourth Over during the Windies Chase, The 20-year-old Mohammad Wasim, bowled a perfect Yorker at the base of the off-stump to surprise Pooran with his sheer pace.

The previous delivery, Pooran had in fact hit Wasim out of the park off a short delivery in front of square. The Windies skipper was simply not expecting Wasim to come up with such a delivery to send him packing, with the dreadful sight of the stumps falling all over the place. Talk about accuracy from the 20-year-old from North Wazirasthan.

West Indies in deep trouble

Earlier, Pooran won the Toss and invited Pakistan to bat first on what looked like a batting paradise at Karachi’s National stadium. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (0 off 2) failed to impress yet again after being dismissed in the very first Over of left-arm spinner Akeal Hossain.

With the score reading 36/2 after 5 Overs, Haider Ali (68 off 39) joined the in-form wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan (78 off 52) to stitch together a century stand for the 3rd wicket to take their side to 140/2 after 15 Overs. A final onslaught by Mohammad Nawaz (30 off 10) meant that Pakistan managed to post 200/6 after the end of 20 allotted Overs.

The Windies chase in reply got off to poor start, after losing Brandon King (1 0ff 2) in the second Over. Things went downhill soon after with Mohammad Wasim Jr. picking up two back to back wickets in his successive Overs.

At the time of writing the Windies scorecard read 88/7 in 14 Overs, with another 113 runs required in mere 6 Overs.

Watch: Mohammad Wasim Jr. castles Nicholas Pooran with inch perfect yorker

Pace like fire! 🔥 Mohammad Wasim Jr flattens the off-stump of Nicholas Pooran with a gem of a yorker 🙌#PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/S2z8NeDd4T — CricWick (@CricWick) December 13, 2021

