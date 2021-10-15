Man of the Series IPL 2021: Who was awarded Man of the Series in Indian Premier League 2021?

Man of the Series IPL 2021: An uncapped Indian fast bowler winning the Man of the Series award should inspire a lot of domestic cricketers.

2010. 2011. 2018. 2021.

Chennai Super Kings have become only the second team to win an Indian Premier League title for the fourth time. Facing Kolkata Knight Riders in the final, Super Kings registered a clinical 27-run victory at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Just when a 91-run opening partnership between Shubman Gill (51) and Venkatesh Iyer (50) had started to threaten captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his teammates, pacer Shardul Thakur came to their rescue for the umpteenth time this season to dismiss Iyer and Nitish Rana (0) in the same over.

With Kolkata losing eight wickets for the next 34 runs, there was no way they could’ve challenged Chennai in the last 10 overs of IPL 2021. Readers must note that this is the first time when KKR have lost an IPL final.

Man of the Series IPL 2021

While Super Kings opening batter Faf du Plessis was declared the ‘Man of the Match’ for scoring his sixth half-century of the season, Royal Challengers Bangalore fast bowler Harshal Patel won the ‘Man of the Series’ award for being the highest wicket-taker this season.

Presenting the Orange Cap and Purple Cap winners of the #VIVOIPL 2021. 👍 👍 Congratulations to @Ruutu1331 and @HarshalPatel23 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/9qQ8jWxtub — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 15, 2021

In the 56.2 overs that he bowled across 15 IPL 2021 matches, Patel dismissed 32 batters at an average of 14.34, an economy rate of 8.14 and a strike rate of 10.56 which included career-best IPL figures of 4-0-27-5 against Mumbai Indians.

The fact that the 30-year old player had an 8-wicket lead in front of the second-best bowler in Delhi Capitals’ Avesh Khan speaks highly about his IPL 2021 form.

Patel, who has become only the third Indian after Sachin Tendulkar (2010) and Virat Kohli (2016) to win this award, is most likely to inspire a large number of domestic players for he is also the first uncapped player to win such an award in the IPL.