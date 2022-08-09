Mannofield Park Aberdeen pitch report: Aberdeen Cricket Ground pitch report SCO vs UAE ODI

Mannofield Park Aberdeen pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the match between Scotland and UAE.

Scotland will take on United Arab Emirates in the inaugural game of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23 match, which will be played at Mannofield Park in Aberdeen. Both sides know the importance of this tournament, and they would want to start on a winning note.

Scotland would want to take the advantage of their home conditions against the UAE side. Richie Berrington will lead the Scottish side, and he would want the players like George Munsey and Kyle Coetzer to fire. The pacers of the side will again be eager to do well at home. UAE will have to punch above their weights to do well in this match.

Mannofield Park Aberdeen pitch report

Mannofield Park in Aberdeen is hosting an international game after a spell of almost three years. The last international game at this ground was an ODI match between PNG and Oman in August 2019.

This ground has favoured the pacers in the past, and the batting has been really tough on this very track. A fresh pitch is expected to be used in this match. The pacers get a visible amount of swing in the initial overs, and the batters will have a tough time out there. This pitch provides an extra bit of bounce which the pacers can optimize.

A total of 17 ODIs have been played at this ground, where the average 1st innings ODI score has been 221 runs. New Zealand have posted the highest score on this ground (402-2), whereas Scotland has posted the lowest total (101-10). If the batters can negate the initial overs, they can score runs on this track.

The boundaries of this ground are quite small, whereas the outfield of the ground is also quite fast, which is favourable for the batters. This ground is again expected to assist the pacers, and both captains would prefer to bowl first after winning the toss.