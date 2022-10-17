“These are statements”: Wasim Jaffer congratulates Scotland for a spicy start to ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Wasim Jaffer congratulates Scotland: Scotland have made a statement by registering their maiden victory over West Indies.

During the third First Round match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Hobart, Scotland beat West Indies by 42 runs to register the second upset of the tournament on the second day itself. A victory for Scotland has come a day after Namibia defeated Sri Lanka in Geelong in the tournament opener.

Chasing a 161-run target, all two-time World Champions West Indies could manage were 118 in 18.3 overs. Having scored 53/2 in the powerplay, West Indies looked set to seal the chase but a middle-order collapse had other plans for them.

West Indies, who lost six wickets for 26 runs across 41 deliveries in the middle overs, ended up making a mess of a target which should have been chased by their standards.

Scotland spinner Mark Watt was the pick of their bowlers with figures of 4-0-12-3. Fellow spinner Michael Leask and pacer Brad Wheal not only picked a couple of wickets each but were able to dismiss specialist batters to put West Indies on the back foot at the Bellerive Oval today.

Wasim Jaffer congratulates Scotland for a spicy start to ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer was among the many high-profile voices which expressed their opinions on a historic day for the cricket team of Scotland.

Taking reference from two Associate teams beating Test Playing Nations in as many days, Jaffer believed that the same aren’t merely victories but statements made by these underdog teams.

Namibia yesterday and Scotland today. These aren’t just wins, these are statements! This WC is off to a spicy start. Well done @CricketScotland 👏🏽 #WIvSCO pic.twitter.com/NjcDbctoee — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 17, 2022

One of the two teams which had failed to win a single Super 12 match during ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Scotland seemed to have made amends by winning their first match in a grand fashion on Monday. With them gaining a significant advantage for a second consecutive Super 12 appearance, Scottish cricketers will doubtlessly allure eyeballs throughout the remainder of the tournament.