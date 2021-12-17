Marcus Labuschagne Nationality: Where is Marnus Labuschagne From?

Where is Marnus Labuschagne from: Marnus Labuschange is a stalwart batter of Australian cricket, but he is not born in Australia.

Marnus Labuschagne scored a brilliant century against England in the Adelaide test. He scored 103 runs with the bat and helped Australia to reach a comfortable position. Marnus and Warner combined for a partnership of 172 runs for the 2nd wicket to command Aussies dominance. This is Labuschagne’s 6th hundred in test cricket, and he is at the 2nd rank in the ICC test batters ranking.

Marnus Labuschagne made his debut as a concussion sub of Steve Smith in Ashes 2019. He impressed in that knock, and now he is one of the most influential players of the side. He has scored 1959 test runs at an astonishing average of 61.21, with the help of 6 centuries and 11 half-centuries. In the current Sheffield Shield season, he has scored 317 runs at 52.83 for Queensland, whereas he has been a handy bowler too. Labuschagne is the first-ever concussion sub in the history of cricket.

Where is Marnus Labuschagne From?

Marnus Labuschagne is a South Africa-born international, who represents Australia. He plays domestic Cricket for Queensland. He is from Klerksdorp, a town 170 kilometers south-west of Johannesburg. In cricketing circles, they are known as the La-boo-shaynes, a mispronunciation that may have made them feel angry or disrespected but actually just makes them laugh.

His family emigrated to Australia in 2004 when he was 10 after his father gained work in the mining industry. Marnus Labuschagne attended school at Brisbane State High School. He grew up speaking Afrikaans and only became fluent in English after moving to Australia.

Labuschagne played for Queensland at under-12, under-15, under-17, and under-19 level, and captained the side at the 2012–13 National Championships. In Brisbane Grade Cricket, he plays for Easts-Redlands District Cricket Club.