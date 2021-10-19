Cricket

Marcus Stoinis injury update: The all-rounder provides update on his bowling availability in India vs Australia warm-up game

Marcus Stoinis injury update: The all-rounder is expected to bowl in the next warm-up game between India vs Australia.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
Liam Livingstone injury update: Moeen Ali provides major fitness update on Livingstone's availibility for the T20 World Cup opener
Next Article
"Stephen Curry and the Warriors are far better than LeBron James' Lakers!": Avery Bradley's shocking fan interaction comes up as he signs back with the Purple and Gold
Cricket Latest News
In a recent interview, N Srinivasan provided an important update on retaining MS Dhoni in the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auctions.
“There is no CSK without Dhoni and there is no Dhoni without CSK”: N Srinivasan provides major update on retaining MS Dhoni in IPL 2022

In a recent interview, N Srinivasan provided an important update on retaining MS Dhoni in…