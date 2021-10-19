Marcus Stoinis injury update: The all-rounder provides update on his bowling availability in India vs Australia warm-up game

Marcus Stoinis injury update: The all-rounder is expected to bowl in the next warm-up game between India vs Australia.

When Marcus Stoinis injured his hamstring in the first game of IPL 2021 second leg, it was a huge concern for the Australian side. Stoinis made his return in the Qualifier-2 game, but he struggled, and only played as a batter.

In the T20 world-cup warm-up game against New Zealand, Stoinis again played as a batsman. He managed to score 28 runs in 23 balls but didn’t bowl a single over.

However, Marcus Stoinis has provided the latest update on his injury.

🚨 Just In: DC all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has left the field after some injury issue in his calf. 🚨#DCvSRH #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/z3yUBGopzE — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) September 22, 2021



Marcus Stoinis injury update

Stoinis has been running and bowling in the nets, but he is still working on his hamstring to get back to full strength. Marcus also suffered a minor back in injury in Perth, prior to the IPL 2021 second leg. However, Stoinis is now confident of bowling in the next T20 World Cup warm-up game against India on Wednesday in Dubai.

“[My] hammy is good. I didn’t bowl tonight but it’s tracking pretty well,” Stoinis said. He added, “It feels like it’s on the right track and it’s ready to go. I guess I’ll probably bowl in that next game.”

The bowling of Marcus Stoinis is going to play a huge part for the Aussie side. The Australian team relies on Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, and Marcus Stoinis to bowl a significant amount of overs when needed. Mitchell Marsh proved costly against New Zealand, and that’s why the role of Maxi and Stoinis becomes immense.

Marcus Stoinis on his form

After struggling in the Qualifier-2 game, there were doubts about Stoinis’s batting form too. However, the all-rounder believes he is quite happy with himself.

“I think it’s a good start,” Stoinis said. “I felt alright. It was nice to spend some time in the middle. I’ve spent a lot of time in the nets lately, so it was nice to get in the middle and just build a little partnership and do what is required for the team.”