Marina Iqbal husband name: Is Marina Iqbal married?

The eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is up and running, and fans have already witnessed two cracker of matches during the first two days of the franchise T20 tournament.

Akin the grand finale of the previous PSL season, the Lahore Qalandars yet again edged-out the Multan Sultans during the ongoing season opening match as well a couple of days ago. However, the latest one in Multan turned out to be an edge-of-a-seat thriller, with Shaheen Afridi’s Qalandars triumphing by 1 run.

The second match of the season was to be mostly about the action between Pakistan captain Babar Azam and pacer Mohammad Amir, and the duo did not disappoint the fans one bit. Playing for the Peshawar Zalmi for the first time ever after having represented the Karachi Kings during the previous six seasons, Babar had the social media abuzz after having played his trademark cover drive off Amir’s bowling, with the latter also showing his aggression after Babar hit his delivery gently towards him.

The spice in the contests within a contest, and with the presence of some of the big names in world cricketing involved in the league, the ongoing PSL 2023 could not have asked for anything more.

Marina Iqbal husband name

One of the very few female Pakistani Cricket commentators, Marina Iqbal is one of the seven names from the country who are part of the PSL 2023 commentary panel.

While the 13 commentators will call out the matches in the English language, only Marina and Tariq Saeed would be calling the games in Urdu.

For those unaware, Marina Iqbal had represented Pakistan women’s Cricket team from 2009-2017, across 36 ODIS and 42 T20I matches.

As far as her personal life is concerned, the 35-year-old is not married as yet, and there is no information on the web or her social media handles regarding her relationship status.

Idolizing Australian commentator Melanie Jones, Marina also learnt the nitty-gritty of commentary from former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja and Mark Nicholas.