PSL player salary 2023: PSL highest paid player in rupees 2023

Pakistan Super League 2023 got underway yesterday with the match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars. The defending champions Lahore Qalandars defeated the Sultans by just one run, and PSL started on an excellent note.

A lot of big names are taking part in the competition this time around, but some of them are not available for the whole duration of the tournament due to their international commitments. With a lot of T20 Leagues going around, the player’s salaries also play a big impact in attracting the players.

The Women’s Premier League auction took place yesterday, and a lot of people are comparing the salaries of WPL and PSL. PSL is a familiar league now, so let’s have a look at the salary of the PSL 2023 players.

PSL player salary 2023

There is no auction process in the Pakistan Super League, and the players get picked via a draft based on the different categories. The platinum category is the highest-paid bracket and the players in that bracket earn the highest amount. The base salary of this category is $130,000, and the players can earn up to $170,000 (PKR 3.4 crores or INR 1.2 crores).

Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Sam Billings, Tymal Mills, Haider Ali, Matthew Wade, Imran Tahir, Fakhar Zaman, Izharulhaq Naveed, Gus Atkinson, Josh Little, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Richard Gleeson, Mohammad Nawaz and Naseem are the highest paid players with $170,000 salary.

Alex Hales, Wanindu Hasranga, Rashid Khan, David Miller, Rovman Powell and Rahmanullah Gurbaz are also in the platinum category, but they are not available for the whole duration of the tournament, that’s why they are not paid the full amount.

The rest of the categories are Diamond ($60,000-$85,000), Gold ($40,000-$50,000) and Silver (up to $25,000). There is a Supplementary category as well, and the players in that category are paid based on the number of matches that they play.