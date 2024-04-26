Ryan Garcia ‘Can’t Wait to Help’ Gaza Children After Netting $50 Million Against Devin Haney

The fight against Devin Haney was more than just a fight for belts for Ryan Garcia. For ‘King’, it was about using his platform to promote issues that he felt were important to him. Chief among them was the mistreatment of children all around the world, and especially in Gaza for Garcia. During the buildup to the fight, Garcia insisted time and again that he would use his winnings from the fight to help out the children.

Now that he has walked away with a gigantic sum, ‘King’ plans on putting his money where his mouth is. Garcia appeared on Patrick Bet David’s podcast shortly after his win over Devin Haney. In the podcast, he mentioned that he has a meeting with Bibi Netanyahu in two weeks.

The boxing star stated that the purpose of the meeting was to discuss how he could use his money to help children on both sides of the war. Garcia focused heavily on issues of violence and trafficking that children all over the world are facing on a daily basis. The 25-year-old took to Instagram to share a post with the caption,

“85M nice @happypunch @overtimeboxing. Never stop. I can’t wait to help the children.”



The war in Gaza has been going on for over 200 days. During that time, a number of children have lost their lives and those of the family members around them. Several fighters such as Khabib Nurmagomedov and former kickboxer Andrew Tate have called for an immediate ceasefire.

Tate also took it up a notch and vowed to match Garcia’s $20 million donation to Gaza in a tweet that he had put out recently. And to make matters rosy for Garcia, he bagged a stupendous sum of money post his fight with Devin Haney.

Ryan Garcia walks away with a whopping $50 million thanks to a major bet

Ryan Garcia is one of the highest-paid boxers in the world and will not be losing that tag anytime soon. Against Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia was set to make $38 million. However, for the 25-year-old, the confidence going into the fight was supreme.

Therefore, he bet an additional $2 million on him to win the fight. Not only did Garcia win the fight, he cashed out $12 million.



Therefore, his total earnings for the fight ballooned to a whopping $50 million. This is a massive $15 million more than his opponent. Thus, with a substantial amount of money coming in, Garcia would now find it easier to put a smile back on the faces of the innocent kids of Gaza.