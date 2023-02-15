HomeSearch

PSL 2023 commentators: Full list of PSL 8 commentators for PTV Sports and A Sports

Dixit Bhargav
|Published 15/02/2023

15 commentators are calling PSL 8 matches.

Early trends coming out of the ongoing eighth season of the Pakistan Super League ooze a plethora of promise with respect to what lies ahead for fans. Played in different cities, the first two matches of the season were absolute thrillers doing justice to the T20 format.

A rematch of the PSL 2022 final, PSL 2022 tournament opener witnessed defending champions Lahore Qalandars defeating Multan Sultans for the second time in a row. A 1-run margin of victory in the first match was increased by a run in the second match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings last night. With both the matches being decided on the last ball, there couldn’t have been a better start to PSL 8.

Sultans fast bowler Ihsanullah has bowled with enough zip to pick four wickets for a solitary run during the ongoing third match against Quetta Gladiators. In what doesn’t look like being a third high-scoring contest in a row, it could well be a quintessential low-scoring thriller assuming someone from Gladiators also picks early wickets.

PSL 2023 commentators

Host broadcasters PTV Sports and A Sports have made arrangements for a star-studded 15-member commentary panel for Pakistan Super League 8. Readers must note that eight overseas and seven Pakistani commentators are calling matches this season.

Furthermore, 12 former international cricketers and three specialists comprise these 15 commentators of PSL 2023. While 12 out of 15 are men, the remaining three are women.

They are Simon Doull, Alan Wilkins, Waqar Younis, Danny Morrison, Urooj Mumtaz, Bazid Khan, Nick Knight, Sana Mir, Daren Ganga, Mark Butcher, Dominic Cork, Vernon Philander, Sikandar Bakht, Marina Iqbal and Tariq Saeed. The last two names have forte in Urdu and don’t commentate in English.

PSL 2023 presents

Renowned presenters Erin Holland and Zainab Abbas are working in this season. Both of them are well-versed not only with the sport but also with this tournament, in particular.

Veteran Australia and Kings all-rounder Ben Cutting’s wife, Holland was seen both expressing concern and cheering her husband during PSL 7.

Born and brought up in Pathankot, Dixit Bhargav is an engineering and sports management graduate who is currently into his fifth year as a Cricket Editor at The SportsRush. His first cricketing memory dates back to 2002 when former India captain Sourav Ganguly had waved his jersey at the historic Lord’s balcony. What followed for an 8-year-old was an instant adulation for both Ganguly and the sport. The optimist in him is waiting for the day when Punjab Kings will win their maiden Indian Premier League title. When not watching cricket, he is mostly found in a cinema hall watching a Punjabi movie.

