Marsh Cup final 2022: Aaron Hardie grabs stunning catch off own bowling to dismiss Daniel Hughes at Junction Oval

Aaron Hardie grabs stunning catch: The fast bowler from New South Wales has picked a couple of crucial wickets in the final.

The final match of the ongoing season of the Marsh Cup, Australia’s premier domestic One-day competition, is being played between Western Australia and New South Wales at the Junction Oval right now.

Western Australia captain Ashton Turner’s (0) decision of electing to bat first after winning the toss was followed by his team scoring a below par 225/9 in 50 overs.

Reduced for 89/6 in the 22nd over, Western Australia somehow managed to survive a batting collapse as their bowlers worked hard to put together a respectable total for themselves to defend.

A 59-run partnership for the seventh wicket between Aaron Hardie (27) and Jhye Richardson (44) was followed by an unbeaten 52-run partnership for the 10th wicket between Matthew Kelly (27*) and Jason Behrendorff (24*).

Aaron Hardie grabs stunning catch off own bowling to dismiss Daniel Hughes at Junction Oval

After contributing with the bat, Hardie made it a point to extend his contribution as it was him who made inroads into New South Wales’ batting unit in the second innings.

Introduced into the attack in the 12th over, all Hardie needed for a wicket was a delivery. Having dismissed Matthew Gilkes (20) on his first delivery itself, Hardie dismissed Gilkes’ opening partner Daniel Hughes (20) in his following over.

With Hughes looking to hit the right-arm pacer over his head, a mis-timed shot resulted in his dismissal. The same wouldn’t have been possible without Hardie putting on display a stunning caught and bowled whilst still being in his follow through.

Reflexes! Super sharp caught and bowled from Aaron Hardie – and Daniel Hughes can’t believe it!#MarshCup | @MarshGlobal pic.twitter.com/lQcXNdU1DB — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 11, 2022

Western Australia fast bowler Andrew Tye picking two wickets off consecutive deliveries has reduced the defending champions to 85/4 in the 22nd over. Readers must note that these two teams had also locked horns in the Marsh Cup final last year.