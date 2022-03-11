“Hilton goes horizontal”: Hilton Cartwright grabs startling boundary catch to dismiss Moises Henriques in Marsh Cup final

Hilton Cartwright: The batter from Western Australia put on display a game-changing fielding effort at the Junction Oval today.

Western Australia batter Hilton Cartwright put on display a title-winning performance by virtue of a startling boundary catch to dismiss New South Wales captain Moises Henriques in the final match of Marsh Cup 2021-22 in Melbourne.

It all happened in the last few overs of the match when Henriques lost out on patience only to step out to hit part-time spinner D’Arcy Short down the ground. While Henriques made good contact with the ball, he was a tad bit unfortunate to become a victim of a game-changing fielding display

Running towards his left from long-on, Henriques dived full length to catch a travelling ball. Completely airborne while completing the catch, Cartwright dismissing Henriques all but sealed the match for his team.

Needing 22 runs to win in six overs with only a couple of wickets in hand, Henriques’ shot selection has it in it to be debatable. However, one has to credit Cartwright for not letting a daunting but title-winning catching opportunity go away.

While a 226-run target seemed to be achievable at the Junction Oval, defending champions New South Wales ended up with 207/10 in 46.3 overs. While Henriques held one end with his 43 (75), New South Wales remained alive in the chase on the back of impact-generating contributions from Daniel Sams (42) and Ben Dwarshuis (31*).

Western Australia fast bowler Andrew Tye won the match award for his match-winning bowling figures of 8-0-30-4. Pacer Aaron Hardie, who himself affected a stunning caught and bowled earlier in the day, dismissed three batters. In addition to Short, Jhye Richardson and Matthew Short picked a wicket apiece on Friday.

How Twitterati reacted:

Hilton Cartwright has caught a blinder in the Marsh Cup 🔥 (via @cricketcomau) pic.twitter.com/J5C3vTcqTn — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 11, 2022

HILTON CARTWRIGHT WHAT ON EARTH 😳😤 pic.twitter.com/AiTfZHZie6 — Steve Smith (@stevesmithffx) March 11, 2022

Hilton Cartwright has just taken an absolute SCREAMER to dismiss Moises Henriques and keep WA alive in the #MarshCup final. pic.twitter.com/UguX0tyVU0 — Lachlan McKirdy (@LMcKirdy7) March 11, 2022

