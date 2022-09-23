Marsh Cup 2022 Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia: When and where to watch Australia One Day Domestic Cup matches?

Marsh Cup 2022 Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush present before you the timing and live streaming details of Marsh Cup 2022.

A few weeks after the commencement of the international season, Australia’s domestic season 2022-23 has kick-started with Victoria hosting New South Wales in the first match of The Marsh Cup at the Junction Oval today. A close encounter, however, has been currently halted due to bad light in Melbourne.

While New South Wales were the runners-up of The Marsh Cup 2021-22 concluded earlier this year, Victoria had finished at the bottom of the points table.

The season opener will be followed by Victoria hosting defending champions Western Australia at the same venue on Sunday. Starting from Monday, the remaining three teams in Queensland, South Australia and Tasmania will be taking part in Brisbane leg initially.

As has been the case in the recent years, The Marsh Cup 2022-23 will face its fair share of delays to accommodate other tournaments. As a result, the final of the tournament is scheduled to be played as late as March 8, 2023.

Marsh Cup 2022 Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia

Much like the last season, The Marsh Cup 2022-23 doesn’t have any televising platforms for the Indian audiences. Having said that, Indian fans can stream the tournament on streaming platform Fan Code at a nominal price.

Indian fans, who wish to buy a pass for The Marsh Cup 2022-23, will have to pay INR 19 on the website or mobile application of FanCode. Readers must note that there’s neither any discount nor option of buying a pass for only the first match. Furthermore, FanCode will only be streaming selected match of this season.

As it should be for the locals, Australian fans have multiple options of watching their premier One Day Domestic Cup. While Foxtel will only be televising a selected 13 matches of the tournament, cricket.com.au, CA Live app and Kayo Sports will be streaming all the matches from this season for people living in Australia.

Known for their active social media handles, fans are advised to follow CA (Cricket Australia) across social media platforms to watch selected highlights of The Marsh Cup.

Date – 23/09/2022 (Friday) – 08/03/2023 (Wednesday).

TV Channel – Not available (India) and Foxtel* (Australia).

Online platform – cricket.com.au, CA Live app and Kayo Sports (Australia) and FanCode* (India).

* – Only selected matches.