New South Wales cricket team: Most domestic titles in First Class history

Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh are up against each other in the final of the Indian domestic cricket tournament, Ranji Trophy. The match is being played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Mumbai are aiming for their record 42nd title of the Ranji Trophy, whereas Madhya Pradesh are aiming for their first-ever title. Mumbai has dominated Indian domestic cricket over the years, and their records speak for themselves. However, New South Wales in Australia has won more domestic titles than the Mumbai side.

Most domestic titles in First Class history

Australian outfit New South Wales has won the most number of domestic titles in first-class history. New South Wales have won 47 titles in their history till now, which is the highest by any team in the world. The New South Wales side has always been represented by the top players of Australia.

In the current Australian setup, David Warner, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, etc are from New South Wales only. Throughout history, players like Sir Donald Bradman, Michael Bevan, Steve Waugh, Mark Waugh etc. have played for the NSW side.

The New South Wales Blues practice social distancing as they pose for their Sheffield Shield winning team photo at Sydney Cricket Ground today. NSW won the 2020 Sheffield Shield after the season was cancelled due to Covid-19. @gettysport @gettyimages @cricketnsw @cricketcomau pic.twitter.com/njhU8qwvoH — Ryan Pierse (@RyanPierse) July 10, 2020

At the second position, Mumbai has won 41 titles of Ranji Trophy in the Indian cricket domestic history. They are currently aiming for their 42nd in the final against Madhya Pradesh. Mumbai has been given some terrific batters to the Indian national team throughout.

Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar are legends of the game, and they came out of the Mumbai cricket team. So, the domination of Mumbai in the Indian domestic circuit is quite clear, and they are record champions.

The 3rd, 4th and 5th positions are taken by Yorkshire, Victoria and Sinhalese Sports Club. Yorkshire have won 33 County Championships, whereas Victoria have won 32 Sheffield Shields. Sri Lanka’s Sinhalese Sports Club has won 32 domestic titles.