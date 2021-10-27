Martin Guptill injury: New Zealand’s opener in doubt for T20 World Cup game against India

Martin Guptill injury: The Kiwi opener got injured during the game against Pakistan, and he can miss the next game against India.

New Zealand started their ICC T20 World Cup campaign with a defeat against Pakistan. After losing their two warm-up games, the Blackcaps had a sluggish start to their campaign.

Babar again won the toss and invited the Blackcaps to bat first. New Zealand managed to score just 134 runs. Mitchell & Conway scored the highest with 27 runs, whereas Williamson scored 25 runs. For Pakistan, Rauf scalped four wickets, whereas the rest of the bowlers also bowled well.

At one stage, Pakistan were struggling at 87-5, but then came Malik and Asif Ali. Both of them carried their bat and earned a five-wicket victory for Pakistan.

However, apart from the defeat, there were more concerns for the Blackcaps. Lockie Ferguson is already out of the tournament, whereas Martin Guptill is now a doubt for the game against India.

Martin Guptill injury

New Zealand will play their 2nd game of the World Cup against India on 31 October 2021. However, a toe injury to their star opener has depleted his chances of playing in that game. The game is almost a DO or DIE one for both sides.

During the game against Pakistan, a ball of Harif Rauf hit the toe of Martin Guptill. Gary Stead, Kiwi head coach stated that they will need 48 hours to assess the injury. “We’ll see how he scrubs up overnight. He looked in a little bit of discomfort at the end of the game and it might take 24 to 48 hours to see how he goes.,” Stead said.

T20 Records of Guptill

Guptill is considered one of the best T20 players around, and he is the highest run-scorer of New Zealand in T20Is. He has scored 2956 T20I runs at an average of 32.13, whereas his S/R has been 136.34. He has also scored a couple of centuries and 17 half-centuries.

He has scored over 7500 runs in the T20 format and has played in the leagues worldwide. In IPL, he has been a part of Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

If Guptill misses the game against India, it will be tough to replace him in the playing eleven.