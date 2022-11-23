Martin Guptill retirement: Is Guptill New Zealand retirement news true?

New Zealand cricket is going through a transitional phase at the moment with some of their players leaving the central contract. Trent Boult was the first one to ask for a release, whereas Jimmy Neesham also denied the same. Martin Guptill is now the latest player to be released from the central contract.

Martin Guptill has been one of the most influential players in New Zealand cricket. He was a part of New Zealand’s T20 World Cup squad, but he did not play a single game. New Zealand dropped him for the series against India as well where they cleared that they want to move ahead with Finn Allen at the top.

On Wednesday morning, the New Zealand cricket board confirmed that Guptill asked for a release from the central contract, and his request has been accepted as well. They will name a replacement for Guptill in the due course.

Martin Guptill retirement

Martin Guptill has been released from the central contract, but he has confirmed that he has not retired from international cricket and will be available to play for New Zealand whenever he is required. He said that playing for the country is the greatest honour, but he has to be realistic about his opportunities.

Guptill now looks to play his trade in various T20 Leagues around the globe, and he certainly is a sparkling name in the T20 format of the game. He also said that this will allow him to spend more time with his family.

“Playing for my country has been a massive honour, and I’m grateful to everyone within the BLACKCAPS and NZC for their support,” Martin Guptill said in the statement.

“But, equally, I’m realistic enough to understand the need to consider my options in the current circumstances.”

“With this release, I’m still available for New Zealand, I have the chance to explore other opportunities, and I also get to spend more time with my family – which is important.”

Guptill has been a gun player for New Zealand in the white-ball formats, where he has scored 7346 ODI runs at 41.50 and 3531 T20I runs at 31.81. He has not been a regular in the test team, but he has 3 test hundreds as well under his belt.