Who is replacing Deepak Chahar: Who is the replacement of Deepak Chahar in IPL 2022?

Who is replacing Deepak Chahar: Chennai Super Kings’ pacer Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the IPL 2022 season due to a back injury.

Chennai Super Kings have struggled a lot in the IPL 2022. They have managed to win just one of their six games in the tournament so far, and all the remaining games are almost Do or Die for them.

Chennai Super Kings have certainly missed the services of Deepak Chahar in the IPL 2022. Chahar has been the main asset with the new ball in the last few years, and he has been absolutely sensational for them in the initial overs of the game. Deepak Chahar was expected to be back in some part of the IPL, but he is now completely ruled out.

Deepak suffered a quadricep tear which forced him to miss India vs West Indies T20Is just before the Indian Premier League. He went to the NCA (National Cricket Academy) for his rehab, but he suffered a back injury there. He is said to be ruled out for four months and he can even miss the T20 World Cup this year.

Deepak Chahar will be missing the IPL 2022 due to a back injury. Send in all the #Yellove for a speedy recovery to namma Cherry! Read More ➡️ https://t.co/ju447A3Q2T pic.twitter.com/jujfCfSB6L — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 15, 2022

Who is replacing Deepak Chahar

Chennai Super Kings bought Deepak Chahar for a whopping price of INR 14 crores in the IPL 2022 auction. This is the maximum amount they have spent on a single player in the history of the Indian Premier League. Deepak joined the Chennai Super Kings in 2018 and has been an important part of the side since then.

Deepak has scalped 58 wickets in 58 games for Chennai Super Kings at an average of 27.71 and his economy has been 7.70. Apart from his swing bowling, Deepak Chahar has proved his mettle with the bat as well in international cricket. He calls himself an bowling all-rounder as well.

Chennai Super Kings have not officially announced any replacement yet for Deepak Chahar. In terms of Indian pacers, they have some options such as Ishant Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Arzan Nagwaswalla, etc to choose from.