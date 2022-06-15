Matthew Kuhnemann stats: What happened to Marcus Stoinis? Why Marcus Stoinis is out of SL vs AUS ODIs?

Matthew Kuhnemann stats: Australian spinner Matthew Kuhnemann is drafted in the Australian ODI squad against Sri Lanka.

The injury concerns for the Australian team are just not getting under control in Sri Lanka. Sean Abbott and Kane Richardson are already out of the tour, whereas Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Marsh are also battling injuries.

Australia won the first ODI match in Pallekele, and they lost two more of their players during the match. The all-rounders Ashton Agar and Marcus Stoinis are now out of the tournament.

Australian cricket team have drafted spinner Matthew Kuhnemann as a replacement for Ashton Agar in the ODI squad against Sri Lanka. Kuhnemann was a part of the Australia-A squad, but he is now drafted into the main team. Agar will miss the rest of the ODI series due to an injury.

Matthew Kuhnemann is a left-arm spinner from Queensland, who plays for Brisbane Heat in the BBL. Kuhnemann has scalped 29 wickets in 10 games, whereas he also has 37 List-A and 11 T20 wickets under his belt. He is also likely to make his debut in the 2nd ODI match.

With Ashton Agar out, and the pitch favouring the spinners, Matthew Kuhnemann and Mitchell Swepson both can make their presence in the Australian playing eleven.

Marcus Stoinis (side strain) the latest Australia player ruled out of Sri Lanka. I fear @LouisDBCameron may be running out of emojis #SLvAUS — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) June 15, 2022

Why Marcus Stoinis is out of SL vs AUS ODIs?

Apart from Ashton Agar, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis will also miss the remaining tour. Stoinis suffered a side strain while batting in the first ODI match. The injury to Stoinis is a bigger blow for the side as Stoinis has been contributing with both bat and the ball. Without Stoinis, the balance of the side will take a toll.

With Mitch Marsh already injured, Australia may have to switch to Cameron Green in this match. It was said earlier that Green will not bowl in the initial two games, but they will have to re-think that decision. Travis Head has been drafted in the squad for the ODI series.