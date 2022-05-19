Matthew Wade colour blind: Is Matthew Wade colour blind?

Matthew Wade colour blind: The Gujarat Titans wicket-keeper batter was absolutely livid with after getting Out versus RCB in IPL 2022.

During the 67th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Gujarat Titans (GT) wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade became victim of what was a rather unfortunate, unlucky dismissal for the left-hander versus the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

It happened on the second delivery of the 6th Over, after GT won the Toss and elected to bat first. Wade decided to play a sweep to a full delivery bowled by the off-spinner Glenn Maxwell. However, the ball seemed to miss his bat and struck his pad in front of the stumps. A huge appeal by the bowler and the keeper meant that the umpire ruled him Out, only for 34-year-old to take the review without hesitating one bit.

Interestingly, the replay suggested a definite under-edge off Wade’s bat, before it hit his front pad. However, the snicko meter detected no such deflection, and the third umpire had to stay with the on-field umpire’s decision, and declare him Out at the score of 16 (13).

An angry Wade was absolutely livid with the third umpire’s ruling, and was even seen first throwing away and then smashing his bat in anger on perhaps a nearby furniture piece in the dressing room.

Matthew Wade colour blind

The Australian wicket-keeper batter’s Cricketing journey is nothing short of an inspiration for people from all walks of life. Apart from having worked as a plumber and carpenter, Wade is also a testicular cancer survivor, which his doctor had luckily detected at the age of 16 while treating his groin injury.

If this wasn’t it, the GT wicket-keeper is also colour blind. The Cricketing fraternity first took note of his colour blindness, before Australia’s Pink Ball Test match against South Africa in the year 2016.

Wade had then admitted to have faced difficulty while picking up the Pink ball under the lights. “I think it’s trying to get it out of your mind. I can see the colour of the ball, I pick it up. It’s just at times it takes a little bit longer to work out the depth of where it’s coming,” remarked Wade in 2016, ahead of Australia’s second Pink Ball Test in their country.