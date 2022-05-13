“Mayank Bhai comes to me before every ball to ask if everything is fine”: Arshdeep Singh credits Mayank Agarwal’s captaincy for his impressive death bowling in IPL 2022

Arshdeep Singh has been great with his death bowling this season and he has credited Mayank Agarwal’s captaincy for the same.

Punjab Kings bought some high-profile names in the IPL 2022 auction, but the results have not been great so far. They have won five of their 11 games in the tournament, and they need to win all of their remaining three games in the tournament. They will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the next one.

Ahead of the auction, Punjab Kings retained just two players in Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh. Young left-arm pacer Arshdeep has grown in the Punjab franchise. He made his IPL debut in 2016 and has scalped 36 wickets at an economy of 8.45.

Arshdeep Singh credits Mayank Agarwal’s captaincy

Punjab Kings have released an interview with left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh on their official social media handles. Arshdeep Singh has impressed everyone with his death bowling this season. He has scalped just six wickets in the tournament, but his control with the ball has been praised throughout.

He said that he does not think much about delivering a ball as overthinking is not beneficial. He revealed that captain Mayank Agarwal comes to him before every ball to ask if everything is fine or not, and it gives him confidence.

“Mostly, Mayank Bhai comes to me before every ball to ask if everything is fine or if the field needs to be changed,” Arshdeep Singh said.

“So, I usually talk to him and I feel calm because of that.”

Arshdeep Singh credits bowling coach Damien Wright and head coach Anil Kumble for the guidance and confidence they have shown in him. He said that he is happy with his personal performance, but he would have been much better if the team can win games as well.

“Personally I’m happy, but as I had said earlier that it’s a team game,” Arshdeep Singh said.

“If my performance helps the team win, it will be more beneficial for both me and the team as well.”