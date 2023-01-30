“Maybe even more than Sachin”: Andrew Flintoff once called Virat Kohli a better cricketer than Sachin Tendulkar

Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the best player to ever the game of cricket. The records of Tendulkar speak for himself, and many of them look impossible to achieve as well. There is a reason why he is called the “God” of cricket. Many cricketers playing for the Indian team have idolized Tendulkar growing up.

If there is any cricketer, who looks close to breaking some big records of Tendulkar is Virat Kohli. Kohli recently completed his 46th ODI century, and he is just 3 shy of equalling Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI hundreds. Kohli has 12,809 ODI runs at 57.70, and it looks really tough that he will be able to surpass Tendulkar (18,426 runs at 44.83).

In Test cricket, Tendulkar is miles ahead of Kohli in terms of total runs (15,921 & 8,119) or even the number of centuries (51 & 27). Kohli has said various times that Tendulkar is his idol, and he cannot compare himself with someone he idolized growing up. However, whenever Kohli will achieve any milestone, comparisons will definitely happen.

Andrew Flintoff once called Virat Kohli a better cricketer than Sachin Tendulkar

The Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli debate is going on for a long time now, and former English all-rounder Andrew Flintoff also gave his opinions on the same. In 2019, Flintoff opined his view on the same where he called Kohli the best in the world and a better cricketer than Tendulkar. He insisted that he never thought he will call someone better than Tendulkar.

“Honestly Virat is possibly the best player ever. Maybe even more than Sachin. I never thought I would see anyone that would compare to Sachin,” Flintoff told The Mirror.

It is interesting that Flintoff picked Tendulkar and Lara as the two batters he found the toughest to ball against, and he had a lot of praise for both of these legends. Flintoff also had a brilliant career, and he was considered one of the bests in England. Apart from cricket, he was a famous figure off the field as well.

Flintoff once created a scene at the Prime Minister’s residence after winning the Ashes 2005, whereas was removed from vice-captaincy of England as well due to his drinking habits. The all-rounder even took part in a boxing match once, and he emerged victorious.