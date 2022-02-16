“Maybe there was a bit of jealousy, because Pup was batting so well”: When Shane Warne called Ricky Ponting as “jealous” of Michael Clarke

Shane Warne supported Michael Clarke when Ricky Ponting was critical of Clarke’s attitude in his autobiography.

Shane Warne is arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He was the first bowler in the world to claim 700 test wickets. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt. Warne also bowled the “Ball of the Century” in the 1993 Ashes.

Apart from his on-field records, Warne has had a lot of controversies throughout his career. He failed the drug test ahead of the 2003 World Cup. Warne even passed on the critical information to a bookmaker about the game. He has also been in a rift with Muttiah Muralitharan, Arjuna Ranatunga and Steve Waugh. Despite all the off-field controversies, Warne is hugely admired in the cricketing circuit.

Shane Warne calls Ricky Ponting “Jealous”

Ahead of the Ashes 2013, Michael Clarke was leading Australia to stop England in their pursuit of 4th straight Ashes. However, the off-field controversy attracted all the limelight. In his autobiography ‘At The Close of Play’, Ricky Ponting was critical of Michael Clarke’s attitude and approach when he was vice-captain.

Shane Warne is a close friend of Michael Clarke, and he called Ricky Ponting “jealous” of Clarke.

“To bring up the stuff about Pup (Clarke) – maybe there was a bit of jealousy, because Pup was batting so well and Ricky was not making any runs,” Warner said.

“To me, Michael’s very well respected. The best captains keep stuff in the dressing room. No-one ever finds out about it. That’s what good leaders are about. So to hear all this in a book is pretty ordinary.”

Michael Clarke and Shane Warne inspecting the Edgbaston pitch #Ashes pic.twitter.com/NE1zz03O0u — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 29, 2015

Australia A batsmen Alex Doolan, who barely even knows Clarke, was also asked about the Ponting-Clarke incident.

“I’m not up to that chapter in Ricky’s book yet, so maybe when I get there I’ll be able to comment a little more,” Doolan said diplomatically.