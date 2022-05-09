MCA Stadium pitch report LSG vs GT today match: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium Pune batting or bowling pitch?

MCA Stadium pitch report LSG vs GT today match: The venue will host its fourteenth match of the ongoing 15th season of the league.

The 53rd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Having won all of their previous four matches, including a resounding 75-run victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last match, the LSG have stamped their authority in their maiden IPL season so far, and are currently placed right at the top of the points table.

GT, on the other hand, have had a commendable maiden IPL season as well so far, as they are just behind LSG at the second spot in the table.

However, having lost their previous two matches, the Hardik Pandya-led side will look to address their areas of concern as soon as possible, before their side enter the playoffs stage.

Both GT and LSG are just one win away from entering the playoffs in only their debut season.

Both the teams would play their third match at the MCA Stadium today.

On the eve of #LSGvGT, the Titans look back at #GTvLSG, a perfect start to our #SeasonOfFirsts 😁 That first ball from Shami bhai and more key moments, ▶️ now on our website: https://t.co/RYhqUAgi3P #AavaDe pic.twitter.com/0dYWKphuLO — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 9, 2022

MCA Stadium pitch report LSG vs GT today match

The LSG pace quartet of Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, and Jason Holder literally bounced the KKR batters Out during their 75-run victory against them during the previous match on this venue.

Thus, expect the pacers to be right in the game especially during the Powerplay Overs.

Having said that, the general nature of the pitch would be on the slower side, with the spinners (and the pacers as well) looking to bowl as slow as possible; thereby allowing the ball to grip and hold-up a bit.

Last time around, the groundsman had removed the grass off the pitch, thereby exposing the black soil surface.

In case that happens again today, expect the average score of 170 in at this venue so far, to be again on the cards.