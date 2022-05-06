MCA Stadium pitch report LSG vs KKR IPL 2022: Lucknow vs Kolkata Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium Pune pitch report today match

MCA Stadium pitch report LSG vs KKR IPL 2022: The venue will host its thirteenth match of the ongoing 15th season of the league.

The 53rd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

With three consecutive wins in the previous matches, and a total of 7 wins across 10 matches, LSG are comfortably placed on the second spot in the points table.

The KL Rahul-led side is just a couple of wins away from securing their playoffs berth in their maiden IPL season.

KKR, on the other hand, having won their previous match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) after five successive losses, just manage to stick their neck out for claiming at least the 4th spot in the table at the end of the league stage.

With 4 wins from 10 matches, they are presently placed at the 8th spot in the table.

Both LSG and KKR would play their second match at the MCA Stadium on Saturday.

MCA Stadium pitch report LSG vs KKR IPL 2022

Along expected lines, the MCA Stadium turf, courtesy of its Black soil, and with the matches being played on the used pitches from the previous encounters will yet again remain dry and abrasive.

This means that the spinners would ample assistance throughout the duration of the match.

Even during the previous match between CSK and RCB at this venue, MS Dhoni operated with three spinners right away after from the fifth Over itself, after bowling out his seamers within the Powerplay itself.

Even the pacers have now started to bowl a lot of off-cutters, while taking the pace off their deliveries.

All in all, the pitch would provide that spongy bounce which one generally observes on a pitch that grips and turns due to its slowness.

Expect a total around the 160-run mark to be a defendable one post batting first.